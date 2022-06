If there's any celebrity that has seemingly come out of nowhere to become a major hair influencer over the last year or so, it's Florence Pugh. Once recognizable by her long, golden blonde hair, the acclaimed actor has changed it up several times with major chops and color makeovers. But even though everyone has been loving the short style she's been sporting recently (some may call it a pixie mullet, others may call it a bixie), it looks like she may be growing it out — and in the process, giving us yet another super-cute style.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 22 DAYS AGO