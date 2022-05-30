Arlingtonian tapped for service on UNC governing body

News that was making news in years gone by. • A looming bus strike threatens to disrupt the commutes of thousands of Northern Virginians. • A year after Arlington imposed speed limits on local roads, traffic accidents and injuries are down. • Lubber Run Park will officially open on Flag...
June 1 is the deadline for semi-annual state vehicle inspections. June 1-2, 1962:. • Supervisors have OK'd the location of the big shopping center planned...
Editor: The Sun Gazette’s May 26 article [“Is APS’s Achievement Gap an Unfixable Problem?”] overlooks an important point. There is one school in Arlington that does not have, nor has it ever had, an achievement gap. The majority of the students are minorities. Many come from...
Editor: In its draft study of other communities that enacted Missing Middle housing policies, Arlington’s Joint Facilities Advisory Commission concluded: “It was not clear from [commission] research that the Missing Middle housing in the jurisdictions researched were able to accomplish the goals of affordability, diversity or inclusion.”. And...
If you are seeking a place to drink alcohol, swim or wade in the water, or climb on rocks, Scotts Run Nature Preserve in McLean is not the place. The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) will be working collaboratively with the Fairfax County Police Department to ensure only permitted activities take place in this natural area, that people can recreate safely and that rules regarding alcohol and use of the preserve are observed.
Veteran civic activist Bernie Berne used his silver oratory and powers of persuasion to convince members of the county government’s Historic Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) to buck other groups and support a different name for a new park soon to rise in Crystal City. Before the HALRB’s...
John Schoeberlein, who served as Vienna’s steady-as-you-go town manager for 26 years before retiring in May 2011, died May 30 at age 74. Schoeberlein collapsed while doing yard work and could not be revived by rescue personnel, said his wife, Julie, whom he married in June 1969. Schoeberlein was...
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. SHOPLIFTER DISPLAYS KNIFE, FLEES FROM HARDWARE STORE: A man took merchandise without paying at Home Depot, 2815 Merrilee Drive in Merrifield, on May 24 at 11:36 a.m., Fairfax County police said. When confronted by store employees, he displayed a knife and left...
News of interest to active seniors in Arlington. 55+ programs are held “virtually,” indoors at 55+ Centers and outdoors. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. TRAVELERS HEAD TO ‘SECRET GARDEN’: Arlington 55+...
The Arlington County library system’s summer-reading program kicked off June 1 and will run through Sept. 1. “Readers of all ages are invited to immerse themselves in reading, participating in 500 free programs and explore the 2022 theme, ‘Oceans of Possibilities,’” library officials said. The program...
Editor: As a long-time resident of the 22202 ZIP code, quite newly involved in civic engagement, I am shocked that after hearing seven hours of residents simply asking for a pause over consideration of development in Crystal City, the County Board unanimously approved it. More than 100 people attended the...
It’s that time of the year in the spring high-school sports season when many team photos are taken of squads that win various championships. And those photos are of all types of qualities and setups. If Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt is arranging any team picture, as she often...
Flint Hill School shortstop/pitcher J.T. Landwehr was a first-team Division I private-school all-state selection for his performance during the 2022 high-school baseball season. Flint Hill outfielder Jason Mendler was chosen second-team all-state. The players helped the team finish the season with a 17-8 record, earn a state-tournament berth and the...
Editor: I am glad to see the bold proposals from Arlington government staff in the draft “Framework for Expanding Housing Choice” that is part of the Missing Middle housing study. The proposal, if approved by the County Board later this year, would allow up to eight units in...
As it embarks on a renovation of its Arlington Ridge Road museum, the Arlington Historical Society is seeking community help in preparing many of its historic items for relocation. The organization has received space donated by JBG Smith in Crystal City for storage of its collection. “Now, the real costs...
The Vienna Police Department is kicking off a traffic-safety campaign during which officers throughout June will enforce all traffic laws, specifically stop-sign violations. Police are undertaking the initiative because of an increase in citizen complaints about stop-sign violations, plus officers’ own observations in the field, said Capt. Tom Taylor.
“This is why we can’t have nice things” is the refrain of a local (and therefore by definition Democratic) member of the state legislature, a relatively middle-of-the-road person who winces when politics manages to inveigle its way into places it doesn’t belong, wrecking things in the process.
The Madison Warhawks finished second in the 6D North Region tournament, losing to the host and defending champion Yorktown Patriots, 10-7, in the championship match of the boys high-school lacrosse tournament. The loss snapped an 11-match winning streak for the 2019 region champs. Madison (15-4) was 2-1 in the region...
The submission period is open for the Animal Welfare League of Arlington’s 16-month 2022-23 calendar. “Scroll through the pictures of your pet on your camera full to find the perfect shot, or get the camera and treats out and start snapping,” the organization said, announcing that the entry period and voting runs from June 1-15, with calendars (which run from September 2022 to December 2023) available for purchase through June 22.
The Arlington County Democratic Committee on June 1 will decide whether to endorse a candidate for the School Board seat being left vacant by the retirement of Barbara Kanninen. Bethany Sutton ended up being the only candidate to seek the endorsement (after another contender dropped out to run instead as...
