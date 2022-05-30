Arlingtonian tapped for service on UNC governing body

If you are seeking a place to drink alcohol, swim or wade in the water, or climb on rocks, Scotts Run Nature Preserve in McLean is not the place. The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) will be working collaboratively with the Fairfax County Police Department to ensure only permitted activities take place in this natural area, that people can recreate safely and that rules regarding alcohol and use of the preserve are observed.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO