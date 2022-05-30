ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What was Memorial Day originally called?

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongrats to our trivia winner this morning,...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Joel Bigelow honored with procession of subcontractors

(ABC 6 News) - Family and friends of Joel Bigelow honored him with a subcontractor salute parade in Kasson Wednesday afternoon. Hundreds of subcontractors and other local businesses and law enforcement drove through Kasson, ending at Community Celebration Church where Bigelow's wake was held afterward. Bigelow was well-known in southeast...
KASSON, MN
KAAL-TV

ReStore asks community to keep an eye out for "Alex the Alligator"

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Area ReStore asked the community for help finding a beloved coin bank earlier this month. "We are heartbroken at the ReStore that Gerry the Giraffe is missing their best friend Alex the Alligator," a Facebook post by the Rochester Area ReStore reads. "...Alex and Gerry are fun coin banks that children come in and look forward to donating their change with, helping our mission of making sure everyone has a decent place to live. We understand that times are tough, but these banks don't hold enough change in them to make anyone rich; at most $60 a month between the two if we are fortunate. However, the fun memories these provide for grandchildren with their grandparents, kids with parents, and young people learning the importance of giving to those in need is immeasurable.
ROCHESTER, MN
KOEL 950 AM

One Of The Strangest Airbnbs Is In Clear Lake

It seems like every now and then a strange Airbnb listing will just pop up. Normally people don't think of Iowa as a great vacation or getaway destination, but they are surely mistaken! Some of these strange listings are just proof of that!. If you're looking for a unique vacation...
KAAL-TV

Road closure for SE Rochester powerline work

(ABC 6 News) - Emergency personnel shut down a portion of 3rd Avenue SE in Rochester, from about 9th Street to 11th Street, Tuesday morning. ABC 6 News confirmed work on a powerline near 10 1/2 Street SE.
ROCHESTER, MN
K92.3

Iowans, Was This The Biggest Waste of Money of all Time?

This might be one of the most ridiculously cool things I've ever bought. I had to promise my fiance I wouldn't complain about anything she buys for one month. We are both very different when it comes to money and how we spend it. I'm frugal and she loves spending money. It's possible I've found the biggest thing I've ever wasted money on.
WATERLOO, IA
KAAL-TV

Austin fourth graders make a difference

(ABC 6 NEWS) - Some Austin fourth graders are giving back to their community. They decided they would fuel their community by planting fruit trees along a bike path. Ryan Timm's students at Southgate Elementary School planted four trees. Two apple, a plum tree, and an apricot tree. They wanted...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Several Memorial Day services held across north Iowa and southern Minnesota

Many North Iowans and southern Minnesotans marked this Memorial Day with services, parades, and gun salutes. Here are some of the sights and sounds from services held in Mason City, Plymouth and Lyle today. Rochester also held services for the first time since 2018. Byron marked the day with a groundbreaking ceremony for its veterans memorial.
MASON CITY, IA
newrichlandstar.com

‘Happy to finally be here’: Care Center welcomes Brittany

Hinz-Henry lives in Albert Lea with her husband, Jordan, and their two children, Hunter, 10, and Caliber, 6. As of Oct. 11, Brittany Hinz-Henry is the new director of nursing at the New Richland Care Center, taking over from Kyle Parr. Hinz-Henry graduated from NRHEG in 2006. She studied her...
NEW RICHLAND, MN
KAAL-TV

Iowa man, Minnesota son sentenced for US Capitol attack

A father and son learned their fate Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges connected to the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. Daryl and Daniel Johnson will each serve time in prison, as well as restitution. Daniel is from Austin, Minnesota, and Daryl is from St. Ansgar, Iowa. Daryl, who...
AUSTIN, MN
Bring Me The News

Police unable to contact mother of missing Rochester boy

Rochester police in southeast Minnesota are asking the public to help find a missing 17-year-old boy, who may be with his noncustodial mother. Caden Alexander Olson, who has autism, left his home in southeast Rochester on Sunday, May 30 and has not been seen or heard from since. According to police, Olson called his father around 6:30 p.m. Sunday saying he was on his way to a park to meet his mother.
ROCHESTER, MN
951thebull.com

Bear Sighted in Northeast Iowa, Residents Advised to Let It Be

Authorities in northeast Iowa are cautioning citizens about a black bear, sighted several times around the Memorial Day weekend. A Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post indicated the bear was seen in Hesper on Thursday and has included video footage of the animal walking through the neighborhood. A Decorah...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Rochester businessman dies after motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester businessman Joel Bigelow died Friday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash, his family confirmed. According to Bigelow's obituary, posted by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, Bigelow was involved in a crash near Wasioja, Minnesota. Bigelow was well-known in SE Minnesota for founding Bigelow Homes in...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mason City woman sentenced for stealing from Fleet Farm

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City woman is sentenced for stealing from Fleet Farm. Candy Grace Garcia, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree theft. Law enforcement says that while working at Fleet Farm as a cashier, Garcia and another employee scanned items but then voided them out so they didn’t have to pay for the merchandise. Garcia was also accused of scanning her loyalty card during purchases by customers that gave her points toward money rewards.
MASON CITY, IA
KBUR

Governor announces head of Iowa Veterans Affairs has resigned

Des Moines, IA- Governor Kim Reynolds is planning to consolidate the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown into one agency. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs helps Iowa veterans and their families secure military benefits and it oversees the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KIMT

Mason City man fined for burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man charged with a Mason City burglary takes a plea deal. Marcell Devon Carter, 27 of Mason City, was accused of second-degree burglary for illegally entering a home in July 2021 and stealing a cell phone from a woman. He pleaded guilty to the reduced misdemeanor charge of trespass.
MASON CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Fire forces evacuation of Waverly GMT plant

WAVERLY, Iowa — Flames erupted at a Waverly plant Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to GMT around 3:00pm Sunday. Workers at the plant tell Iowa's News Now a dunage fire is responsible. Dunage is loose wood or matting used to keep cargo in position within a ship's hold. Everyone...
WAVERLY, IA

