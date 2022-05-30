ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One family's photo album includes images of a vacation, a wedding anniversary and the lynching of a Black man in Texas

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Jeffrey L. Littlejohn, Sam Houston State University. (THE CONVERSATION) As a historian and director of the Lynching in Texas project, which has documented more than 600 racial terror lynchings, I receive regular emails from journalists,...

