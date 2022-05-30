ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prices for cheapest pasta soar 50% as inflation hits poorest households

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The price of the cheapest pasta in UK supermarkets increased by half in just a year as households deal with runaway inflation.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that pasta prices rose 50% between April last year and April this year.

It tracked the increases in the price of the lowest-cost items in supermarkets.

Statisticians chose 30 everyday items that they know the least well-off households regularly buy to get an idea of how inflation is hitting these households.

They trained algorithms to select the cheapest possible alternatives on the websites of Asda, the Co-op, Iceland, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose, and tracked its price over the year.

Despite Aldi and Lidl being among the cheapest supermarkets in the country they were not included as they do not allow customers to shop online.

The data found that pasta prices rose at the fastest rate, followed by crisps (17%), bread (16%), minced beef (16%) and rice (15%).

Falls were seen in the price of potatoes (14%), cheese (7%), pizza (4%), chips (3%), sausages (3%) and apples (1%).

It comes as experts recently warned that the poorest households in the country are bearing the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis.

While inflation hit a 40-year high of 9% in April as measured by the Consumer Prices Index, those who are least well off spend a larger proportion of their income on the basics, such as energy bills.

As a result the Institute for Fiscal Studies has suggested that inflation for the poorest households ran at 10.9% in the year to April.

The latest ONS analysis indicates that, at least for the 30 items it chose, inflation for the cheapest alternatives has been running similar to overall food and alcohol prices, increasing by between 6% and 7%.

However, it does not take into account the costs associated with buying a product. For instance potato prices have dropped significantly over the last year, but many struggling households avoid potatoes, because they take longer to boil than alternatives and therefore use more expensive gas.

In March the boss of Iceland said that some food bank users were turning down potatoes and other root vegetables because they could not afford to boil them.

The ONS acknowledged that the research it has done is “highly experimental”.

It warned that because the analysis only focuses on the lowest-priced goods the estimates are based on a very small number of price quotes. This means that the data is very sensitive to changes in just one item.

It also does not mitigate the concerns of food campaigner Jack Monroe who has criticised supermarkets for allegedly limiting access to their cheapest products in store.

“The available products represent the retailer’s online catalogue, rather than the range of products available or bought in local stores that month,” the ONS said.

Changes to basic food prices between April 2021 and April 2022 Pasta: +50%Crisps: +17%Bread: +16%Beef Mince: +16%Rice: +15%Biscuits: +14%Fruit Juice (Orange): +14%Mixed Frozen Vegetables: +14%Fruit Squash: +12%Breakfast Cereal: +10%Chicken Breast: +9%Vegetable Oil: +9%Baked Beans: +7%Tomato Ketchup: +6%Fish Fingers: +3%Onions: +3%Ham: +2%Tomatoes: +2%Tea: +2%Yoghurt: +1%Instant Coffee: +1%Bananas: +1%Granulated Sugar: +1%Milk: no changeApples: -1%Sausages: -3%Chips: -3%Pizza: -4%Cheese: -7%Potatoes: -14%

The Independent

High streets feel heat of cost-of-living crisis as footfall plunges 20% below pre-Covid level

High streets and shopping centres felt the heat of Britain's cost of living crisis last week, according to bleak new figures indicating the country could be heading for a recession.The number of shopping visits plunged more than 20 per cent last week compared to the same period in 2019, polling firm Ipsos found.Good weather failed to tempt consumers out, with footfall down sharply in every region of the UK."The high street is really beginning to feel the heat from red hot prices with bills mounting all over the place,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investments and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.Shoppers...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Food banks struggle to meet demand as four in 10 shoppers cut back on groceries amid surging prices

Food charities have warned that they are struggling to keep up with demand as new figures show that more than four in 10 Britons have cut back on groceries due to rocketing prices.A poll by the Office for National Statistics found that 92 per cent of people reported an increase in the price of their food shopping, with 41 per cent saying they had cut back as a result.The troubling findings are the latest indication that Britain's cost of living crisis is beginning to bite. It came as former Sainsbury’s boss Justin King warned that a “golden era” of cheap...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Rising cost of food will push more families to food banks, say charities

Labour has warned of a “cost of living tsunami” as families face price rises of up to 50 per cent on everyday grocery items.Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that the cheapest pasta rose by 50 per cent in the 12 months to April, while the average price of bread, minced beef, rice and crisps increased by more than 15 per cent.Charities say the increase will see more of the poorest families turn to food banks as households struggle with the brunt of the cost of living crisis, which has driven up energy bills, rent prices and...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Supermarket food costs surge with pasta up by 50 per cent in last year, ONS data shows

The price of pasta has risen by 50 per cent since last year as supermarket grocery costs have surged, new ONS data shows. The findings assessed the price of 30 everyday grocery shopping items between April 2021 and April 2022. There were various increases across the items, with five products showing at least a 15 per cent increase.It comes as Russia’s blockade of Black Sea ports has left 25 million tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine, threatening famine in the poorest countries, but with stark implications also for the UK, which relies on food imports.In cash terms, the largest price...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
#Price Index#Inflation#Food Prices#Consumer Prices#Starting Price#Food Drink#Asda#The Co Op#Morrisons#Sainsbury#Tesco#Waitrose#Aldi
The Independent

People ‘skipping meals and cooking less often to cope with surging living costs’

Nearly six in 10 (57%) households have had to make adjustments to cover the cost of essentials in the past month, according to Which?Measures have included cutting back on essentials, borrowing from family and friends, taking out loans or credit cards, dipping into savings or overdrafts, or selling items.This is a significant increase compared with the 38% who had to make adjustments in May 2021.About two million households have missed a housing, bill, credit card or loan payment in the past month, Which? estimated.It said households on lower incomes in its survey were more likely to have missed a payment.The...
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Australian farmers are forced to dump truckloads of avocados in rubbish tips despite food price rises surging across the country

Thousands of avocados are being dumped in rubbish tips because Covid lockdowns created a massive surplus, despite Aussies battling with surging food prices. Jan De Lai from Atherton, North Queensland, shared photos of the discarded avocados after finding thousands of them dumped at her local tip. 'Truck loads of avocados...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
BBC

Cost of living: 'Families of disabled people are already struggling'

The government says it understands "the pressures" faced by families on tighter budgets and is taking action. But what does the rising cost of living mean for the families of children with disabilities, who claim their fuel and energy bills were already higher than for most others?. Nazreen Bibi cares...
U.K.
The Independent

Why is Delta cutting flights and what should I do if my journey is cancelled?

Last week, the US airline Delta announced that it will be cutting around 100 flights a day during July and August this year.The carrier is slashing its schedules ahead of time in order to minimise travel disruptions throughout the summer, said senior staff.Along with many airlines in the US and worldwide, Delta has seen operational issues as the travel industry emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, including staff shortages and sicknesses making it difficult to operate at full capacity.So what has the airline said, and what can you do if the slashed flight schedule affects your trip?Here’s everything you need to...
INDUSTRY
