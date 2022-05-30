ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

No 10 under fire over partygate claims as another Tory calls on PM to go

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2meW2x_0fumoZtD00

No 10 is under renewed pressure to reveal if Boris Johnson’s wife hosted a second lockdown party in the Downing Street flat after another senior Tory called on the Prime Minister to step down.

Former attorney general Jeremy Wright said events in Downing Street have caused “real and lasting damage” to the Government’s authority and that he has concluded “with regret” that the Mr Johnson should go.

It came as No 10 failed to deny a report that Carrie Johnson hosted a second party in the Downing Street flat, where she and her husband live, on the day of the Prime Minister’s 56th birthday.

Earlier in the day on June 19 2020, Mr Johnson was present at an impromptu gathering in the Cabinet Room, which led to him being fined by the Metropolitan Police along with his wife and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkgtG_0fumoZtD00

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that an unnamed aide claimed to have told Sue Gray’s investigation that they had messages showing Mrs Johnson met “several” male friends that evening, with the Prime Minister later heading up to the flat where they were gathered.

Asked about the report, a No 10 spokesman said senior civil servant Ms Gray had made clear in her terms of reference that she would look at other allegations where there were “credible” claims that rules had been breached.

“I have seen the same reporting that you have, but I think this is covered in the terms of reference in Sue Gray’s report, where she clearly said that any other gatherings that were credible, where she received credible allegations, would be looked into.

“Downing Street (staff) were given clear guidance to retain any relevant information and co-operate fully with the investigation.”

The Sunday Times said the aide, who has since reportedly written to the Cabinet Secretary about the messages, told Ms Gray’s team they did not want to forward the messages to them but were prepared to show investigators in person.

But the Cabinet Office said the informant had not been willing to provide the messages or to meet in person, so their email exchange was forwarded to the police once the Operation Hillman inquiry started.

The police did not investigate the alleged evening gathering in the flat and, by the time the aide offered to share the messages with Ms Gray, the Cabinet Office said the probe had been wrapped up.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Boris's boozy Partygate pictures: First image surfaces of PM with drink in hand at bash that resulted in police fines - as No10 admits it DID ask Sue Gray for 'secret' meeting with Boris ahead of crunch report this week

The first pictures of Boris Johnson drinking at a lockdown-busting Downing Street event surfaced today as No10 braces for the Sue Gray report. Images published by ITV News showed the PM with a glass in hand making a toast with around eight other people in shot. It is believed to...
U.K.
The Independent

Fresh party details emerge as Boris Johnson braces himself for explosive Sue Gray report

Fresh claims of chaotic lockdown parties and all-night drinking at No 10 have emerged as Boris Johnson braces himself for the publication of the potentially explosive Sue Gray report.Former staffers described “wine-time Fridays” where bins would overflow with empty bottles, adding to the pressure on the prime minister as the report is expected to be published as early as Wednesday.And an exclusive Savanta poll for The Independent found that two-thirds (66 per cent) of voters believe Mr Johnson should resign if he is heavily criticised. In findings that will trouble anxious Conservative MPs, more than a quarter (26 per...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Cheers Ma'am! Boris Johnson brings back the Crown symbol on our pint glasses for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - 18 years after the EU ordered us to remove them

Pint glasses will be adorned with a Crown for the first time in nearly 20 years after Ministers axed EU rules banning the patriotic symbol. With the country gearing up for a long bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen's 70-year reign, the Government has launched a consultation on sweeping away the ban on imperial measures – meaning shops could once again be allowed to sell products in pounds and ounces.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Jeremy Wright
Person
Carrie Johnson
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Boris Johnson, the party animal, has vomited over standards in public life

Picture the squalid scene that confronted the cleaning staff on the morning after a night before of drunken delinquency by the denizens of Downing Street. Wine stains on walls. Pools of sick. Empties spilling out of bins. Mounds of party detritus on the floor. The heart of government, the place where you’d most hope for sobriety in the middle of a pandemic, turned into a vomit-splattered nightclub. The only heroes in Sue Gray’s investigation into Partygate are the security staff who suffered abuse when they tried to break up illegal gatherings and the cleaners who had to mop up.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson 'declares war' on rip-off petrol stations: Ministers are drawing up ways of 'naming and shaming' garages that fail to pass on fuel duty cut

Boris Johnson has ordered ministers to find ways to 'expose' petrol stations that fail to pass on lower prices from the Government's fuel duty cut. The PM is pushing for action after figures last week showed average petrol prices exceeded £1.70 per litre for the first time - despite the Chancellor introducing a 5p per litre duty cut on March 23.
WORLD
The Independent

UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia

Royal Navy ships could be sent into action against Russia’s Black Sea blockade of Ukraine, a Tory MP who leads the UK’s parliamentary delegation to Nato has suggested.Alec Shelbrooke said that British warships could have to use “lethal defensive force” against Russia’s forces as part of a mission to escort vital grain supplies out of Ukrainian ports, at the “high risk” of deaths of UK personnel and the escalation of war in Europe.In a message to constituents, Mr Shelbrooke said that a challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership would be “an indulgence” at a time when the prime minister is...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabinet Office#Cabinet Secretary#The Informant#Uk#The Metropolitan Police#The Sunday Times
The Independent

‘No final decision’ taken over controversial asylum centre in Yorkshire village

The government has taken “no final decision” on its plan to house 1,500 asylum seekers at a former RAF base in a small North Yorkshire village, it has emerged.Announced by the Home Office last month, the idea prompted outrage from residents in Linton-on-Ouse, which is currently home to around 600 people.The local MP Kevin Hollinrake also said he disapproved of the proposal, as did Hambleton district council, which threatened to take legal action against the government.Although the first 60 asylum seekers were supposed to arrive at RAF Linton by Tuesday, ministers have seemingly decided to delay its conversion into a...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Don’t overshadow jubilee by plotting against PM, Patel tells MPs

Priti Patel has suggested Tory plotters against the prime minister risk overshadowing the Queen’s jubilee celebration in the latest intervention from Boris Johnson’s cabinet supporters to try to head off a confidence vote in the prime minister. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the home secretary urged those pushing...
POLITICS
The Independent

Archbishop says Queen’s stoicism at husband’s funeral was ‘flawless’

The Archbishop of Canterbury has praised the Queen for her “stoicism” at her husband’s funeral, adding that he wishes there were “more of us” who had “quite that sense of just going to do the right thing”.Reflecting on a photograph of the Queen alone at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April last year, in compliance with Covid rules at the time, the Most Rev Justin Welby said people would have to be “quite warped” not to “feel that ‘there is someone who does what is right, whatever it costs'”.His comments may be read as a veiled criticism of Downing...
U.K.
The Independent

Dominic Raab says Boris Johnson won’t face leadership vote

Dominic Raab has said that Boris Johnson will not face a leadership vote as early as next week, despite a growing number of Tory MPs calling for the prime minister's resignation, dismissing the speculation as “Westminster froth”.Raab's comments came as Johnson's ethics advisor, Christopher Geidt, warned that the PM was placing the ministerial code in a place of “ridicule” over the Partygate scandal.A total of 54 letters of no confidence are needed in order to trigger a vote.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson says ‘big bazooka’ cost of living package ‘won’t fix everything’

Boris Johnson has said the government’s £21 billion emergency support package is a “big bazooka” which should get the country through until energy prices begin to abate.The prime minister admitted, however, that it won’t “fix everything” for everyone immediately.Speaking during a visit to Stockton-on-Tees, he acknowledged there was a “bumpy time” ahead for the UK.“It’s a big bazooka,” Mr Johnson said of the package.“I’m not going to pretend that this is going to fix everything for everybody immediately, there are still going to be pressures.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson calls Queen ‘Elizabeth, the Great’ in platinum jubilee addressKhan calls for Johnson to resign because he ‘doesn’t want a prime minister who lies’
ECONOMY
The Independent

Former DUP leader welcomes Sinn Fein letter to Queen on Platinum Jubilee

Former Northern Ireland first minister Dame Arlene Foster has welcomed a Sinn Fein move to write to the Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee.Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill wrote to the Queen to praise her “significant” contribution to the peace process and to acknowledge her “dedicated public service to the British people” during her 70 years on the throne.Ms O’Neill thanked the Queen for her “warmth and unfailing courtesy” on the occasions when the pair have met and wrote of the “value and respect” she had for the monarch’s contribution to reconciliationFormer DUP leader Dame Arlene praised...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Nicola Sturgeon is displaced as Scotland's most popular politician by Anas Sarwar as she is forced to defend 'shameful' decision to set aside £20m for another independence referendum

Nicola Sturgeon has been displaced by Labour's Anas Sarwar as Scotland's most popular politician, a new poll has revealed. The First Minister now has a net satisfaction rating below that of her Labour rival, according to an Ipsos survey. It was also found that support for Scottish independence is deadlocked,...
WORLD
The Independent

Brexit means fall in crops and fewer British products in supermarkets, farmers tell MPs

Brexit has led to a decline in crops and fewer home-grown products on the shelves of Britain’s supermarkets, farming chiefs have warned.Farmers in Kent told a visiting group of MPs that it has become easier to import some fruits than harvest them because of strict limits on the seasonal workers from the EU.Winterwood Farms, an agricultural giant based in the county, said its UK farms had been forced to leave 8 per cent of their fruit crop unharvested and would be planting less in future.Stephen Taylor, managing director of Winterwood in Maidstone, said the government’s advice to replace lost EU...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Voices: I’ve completely changed my mind about the jubilee – and the royal family

They’ve tied red, white and blue bunting between the beech trees all the way up the street. Half the windows have got Union Jacks in and giant posters of the Queen. It’s a definite upgrade. The only face that normally gets put up in the windows round here belongs to Nigel Farage.I presume my street is having a street party, but I couldn’t tell you when. It will all have been organised via the WhatAapp group, but I left that when someone asked me to sign a Free Tommy Robinson petition.Can it really be 10 years since we last did...
U.K.
The Independent

Climate campaigners threaten legal battle after Jackdaw wins final approval

Environmental campaigners are threatening legal action in a bid to halt development of the Jackdaw gas field after it was awarded final regulatory approval.Greenpeace insisted that by giving the development the green light the Government had “shown no regard” for emissions or the project’s “ultimate climate impact”.Ami McCarthy of Greenpeace UK added: “We think that’s unlawful, we’re looking at legal action to stop Jackdaw, and fight this every step of the way.”🚨BREAKING: The UK government has granted Shell a new permit to extract gas from the Jackdaw field.We believe permit approval could be unlawful, and are considering taking legal action.More...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

The council killjoys ruining Jubilee fun: West Berkshire bans residents from hanging banners on lamp posts and Bournemouth threatens to fine pensioner over bunting

Council killjoys have returned in force just a day before Platinum Jubilee celebrations kickoff as they warned bunting poses a hazard to large vehicles and could even cause metal lampposts to snap. Bureaucrats at West Berkshire and Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Councils were accused of causing fresh health and safety...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

676K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy