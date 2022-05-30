ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stormont Assembly fails to elect new speaker

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Stormont assembly has failed for the second time to elect a new speaker.

The DUP refused to back the bid, maintaining its position that it wants to see action from the UK government over the Northern Ireland protocol.

The two nominations for the role, the Ulster Unionists’ Mike Nesbitt and the SDLP’s Patsy McGlone, failed to secure the necessary cross-community support from MLAs.

The plenary session of the assembly was then suspended as business cannot be carried out without a speaker.

MLAs were in the chamber on Monday following a recall petition brought by Sinn Fein to elect a speaker, deputy speakers and to appoint a first minister and deputy first minister.

Earlier Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said people in Northern Ireland want action, not protest.

Ms O’Neill told the chamber: “The people have spoken and they want action, not protest.

“They want the parties and every single MLA elected to this democratic institution to get their sleeves rolled up and to get down to business.”

She added: “The DUP’s stand-off is with the public and not with the European Union.

“As I stand here today I am ready to work with others.”

However, DUP MLA Paul Givan described the recall as not a “serious attempt” to restore powersharing.

He told MLAs: “Today’s recall is another attempt at majority rule and has no credibility when it comes forward from the party that kept these institutions down for three years.

“The public will see the hypocrisy for what it is from Sinn Fein.

“This isn’t a serious attempt to restore the principles of powersharing and these institutions. It is a stunt.”

Alliance Party MLA Nuala McAllister said a restored assembly at Stormont could begin to tackle the cost of living crisis.

She told MLAs: “At the heart of this cost of living crisis is our government’s failure to act and that is something that we all take responsibility for.

“But we are ready to take decisions to alleviate those stresses and give people who have been voiceless for so long hope.

“Those of us who want to get on with the job are more than desperate to do so.”

Why is the DUP holding the people of Northern Ireland to hostage?

Matthew O’Toole, SDLP MLA

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler said his party wanted all-party talks to begin on a programme for government.

He told the recalled assembly: “The UUP have written today to the head of the civil service to convene all-party talks to establish a programme for government and the minister for finance to reopen the public consultation on the budget.

“These are measures which should be done now to restore the confidence of the people of Northern Ireland that we all purport to serve.”

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said that the number of MLAs who support the Northern Ireland protocol had increased in the recent assembly election.

He asked MLAs: “Why is the DUP holding the people of Northern Ireland to hostage?

“They say it is all about the protocol.

“The protocol is an international treaty signed between the UK and the European Union.

“The number of MLAs who support the protocol went up in the last election.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party has so far blocked the election of a speaker and the formation of an Executive following the Northern Ireland assembly elections, as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland protocol.

The DUP also faced criticism last week, after concerns were raised that the absence of an Executive will prevent a UK-wide £400 discount on energy bills going to Northern Irish households.

The Independent

UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia

Royal Navy ships could be sent into action against Russia’s Black Sea blockade of Ukraine, a Tory MP who leads the UK’s parliamentary delegation to Nato has suggested.Alec Shelbrooke said that British warships could have to use “lethal defensive force” against Russia’s forces as part of a mission to escort vital grain supplies out of Ukrainian ports, at the “high risk” of deaths of UK personnel and the escalation of war in Europe.In a message to constituents, Mr Shelbrooke said that a challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership would be “an indulgence” at a time when the prime minister is...
MILITARY
The Independent

Beacons light up skies across Northern Ireland for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Beacons have lit up the skies across Northern Ireland to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.They marked the close of the first day of festivities to celebrate 70 years since the Queen’s reign began.Beacons were lit at towns and cities across Northern Ireland including at Titanic Belfast and St Columb’s Cathedral in Londonderry.Great to be present in Royal Hillsborough this morning for a 42 Gun salute to Her Majesty the Queen. Terrific crowd present to honour 70 years of her reign. Off to London for the national service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Xzpx5km5LU— Jeffrey Donaldson MP...
U.K.
The Independent

Senior Tory under fire for arguing UK should rejoin EU single market

A Tory former minister has come under fire for suggesting the UK should rejoin the EU single market to ease the cost-of-living crisis.Tobias Ellwood, MP for Bournemouth East, argued there is an “appetite” to make “course corrections” to the current model, claiming recent polling suggests “this is not the Brexit most people imagined”.If an Army general, mid-battle, is mature enough to finesse his strategy to secure mission success, then Government should do the sameTobias EllwoodThe chairman of the Commons Defence Committee said “more radical thinking is required if we are to energise our economy through these stormy waters”.“If an Army...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Consultation to review ‘overbearing EU rules’ on imperial measurements

The Government has confirmed that a consultation which could pave the way for greater use of imperial measurements in post-Brexit Britain will be launched on Friday.Plans to review “overbearing EU rules” will restore “common sense” to the statute book, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).The EU weights and measures directive came into force in 2000, with traders legally required to use metric units for sale-by-weight or the measure of fresh produce.It remains legal to price goods in pounds and ounces, but they have to be displayed alongside the price in grammes and kilogrammes, except in...
ECONOMY
Person
Paul Givan
Person
Robbie Butler
Person
Michelle O'neill
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
Person
Mike Nesbitt
The Independent

Northern Ireland beaten by Greece in Belfast as Nations League woes continue

Northern Ireland’s wait for a Nations League victory goes on after their campaign began with yet another dispiriting result as Ian Baraclough’s side were beaten 1-0 at home by Greece.Despite the best efforts of another sell-out crowd at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland were too flat for too long, only raising their game when two 34-year-olds – Kyle Lafferty and Niall McGinn – came off the bench to chase a result in the final half an hour.But they could find no answer to Tasos Bakasetas’ 39th-minute strike for the visitors as Gus Poyet took victory in his first competitive game in...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘They hate us all,’ claims former Russian leader in latest sanctions row

Western sanctions against Russia are motivated by “hatred”, according to a former Russian president with close links to Vladimir Putin.Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of the country’s security council, also alleged that sanctions against the country are aimed at hurting ordinary Russian people.He wrote on the Telegram messenger app on Tuesday: “They hate us all! The basis for these decisions is hatred for Russia, for Russians and for all its inhabitants.”Despite that, Medvedev claimed sanctions are not affecting the political elite and won't be “fatal” for big business, but are “directed precisely against the people of Russia”.Western measures affecting oil...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

