U.K.

Minister calls for councils to show ‘flexibility’ over Jubilee licences

By Isobel Frodsham
 2 days ago

A minister has urged councils to show “a little bit of flexibility” when it comes to issuing licences for street parties to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee .

Technology minister Chris Philp spoke about councils warning the public against hosting unauthorised Platinum Jubilee street celebrations this week.

More than 70,000 Big Jubilee Lunches are planned in the four UK nations over the weekend, with an expected 10 million people set to sit down with their neighbours on June 5, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) previously said.

Mr Philp told Sky News: “I think it is fantastic we are celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee, and I would just say to local councils around the country, including mine in Croydon, if you do get a late application, and maybe the deadline has technically passed, I would just say to the councils to show a little bit of flexibility, show a little bit of willingness to accommodate people.

“And if you are at all able to, please do grant these requests, even if they are maybe technically after the deadline.”

Some councils which have required permission for people to hold street parties have already seen their deadlines pass.

Barnet Council in north London is one local authority which urged residents to apply if they wanted to hold a street party. The deadline for an application was April 8.

The Royal Borough of Greenwich Council, in south-east London, also required residents to register their parties before March 25.

A Barnet Council spokesperson said: “We engaged very early with residents and gave a longer time for applications than many other boroughs, extending the deadline up until April 29.

“Thanks to that, this jubilee we will be hosting a record-breaking 130+ parties, and we hope everyone who wishes to, will be able to join the celebrations in Barnet.”

The PA news agency has approached Greenwich Council for comment.

Licences are not required if people are sharing alcohol and food with neighbours and friends free of charge during the parties.

However, they are required if people want to sell alcohol, sell food and drink after 11pm, plan to charge for an event, or if entertainment is “regulated”, takes place for the wider public and involves tickets being sold, such as live music or a play.

A special permit is needed to close local roads to celebrate the Jubilee.

Meanwhile, there are strict rules in place around raffles or tombolas, which count as lotteries.

The Gambling Commission states that lotteries at events do not require a licence because they are classed as incidental lotteries, but people must make sure they follow the rules to run an incidental non-commercial lottery legally. This includes tombolas, raffles and sweepstakes.

Its guidance says people must provide physical tickets to those taking part. There are no set requirements for what must be printed on the tickets, as long as they can identify which ones are the winning tickets.â€¯For example, cloakroom tickets can be used.

The commission adds: “Tickets can only be sold at the location of the event and whilst the event is taking place. Youâ€¯can’tâ€¯sell tickets online (which includes social media) orâ€¯in advance of the event.

“You can take up to a maximum of £500 from proceeds to pay for prizes. Prizes can also be donated – there isn’t a limit on how much donated prizes can cost.

“You can either do the lottery draw during or after the event. We recommend that you make it clear to participants when you’ll be announcing the result.”

