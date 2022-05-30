ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Infant boy killed in drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh: Police

By Melissa Gaffney, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvL9m_0fumnuC900
Shooter Opens Fire At Pittsburgh Synagogue Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

PITTSBURGH — A 1-year-old boy was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday, police say.

Authorities received 911 calls for a child shot on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue around 2:44 p.m. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

ABC News Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE reported that the infant was with a parent at the time of the shooting, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was released at this time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Arrest made in fatal drive-by shooting of 18-month-old Pittsburgh boy

PITTSBURGH — Police announced Monday the arrest of a suspect in the Sunday afternoon fatal shooting of an 18-month-old Pittsburgh boy, WPXI-TV reported. Twenty-six-year-old Londell Falconer, one of the people found to be connected with the shooting, has been charged with homicide and criminal conspiracy in the death of De’Avry Thomas, the TV station reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGAU

Schools dismiss students early amid dangerous heat

NEW YORK — Break out the sunscreen, hats and water bottles: record high temperatures are possible in the Northeast Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to skyrocket to 94 degrees in New York City, 97 degrees in Philadelphia, 95 degrees in Washington, D.C., and 90 degrees in Pittsburgh. The record...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
70K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy