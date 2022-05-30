ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Infant boy killed in drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh: Police

By Melissa Gaffney, ABC News
 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A 1-year-old boy was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday, police say.

Authorities received 911 calls for a child shot on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue around 2:44 p.m. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

ABC News Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE reported that the infant was with a parent at the time of the shooting, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was released at this time.

