Los Alamos, NM

Obituary: Elizabeth Blair MacMillan April 26, 1960 – May 26, 2022

 4 days ago

ELIZABETH BLAIR MACMILLAN April 26, 1960 – May 26, 2022. Elizabeth Blair MacMillan of Los Alamos, NM, passed away on May 26, 2022. Liz was born April 26, 1960 in Los Alamos to Martha C. MacMillan and Donald P. MacMillan. She was preceded in...

ladailypost.com

A Great Idea Takes Root, Sprouts And Blooms

From left, New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, Los Alamos County Library Youth Services Supervisor Melissa Mackey, Unitarian Church of Los Alamos Director of Religious Exploration Tina DeYoe along with volunteers Ella Gaffney, Elizabeth Portillos and Lacey Portillos show off Monday a few seed balls that will be donated to Garcia Richard’s office in an effort to aid people and land effected by the recent wildfires. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

An Open Book: Ex Libris, The Autobiography Of Benjamin Franklin

Note to Reader: This Open Book column is part of my occasional “Ex Libris” series about books that have made a difference in my life. Hope you enjoy it. After we became empty-nesters, Terry and I would implore our children to go through their bedrooms and help us get rid of stuff. It took a decade, but now we have finally purged all awards, papier-mache sculptures, even random juggling equipment from our home. Preparing for grandkids, however, exempted children’s books from the trash bin. Terry pardoned them all because they became part of “Future Grandparenting Stuff.” Her forethought has paid off; now our grandchildren enjoy reading well-worn copies of The Cat in the Hat and My Father’s Dragon. Soon Boxcar Children, Charlotte’s Web, Harry Potter, and every volume of Robert Jordan’s multitudinous Wheel of Time series will be enticing them and their parents to come to spend part of summer break with us.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Rep. Christine Chandler Announces Office Hours For June

New Mexico House of Representative Christine Chandler, for Dist. 43, which includes Los Alamos and White Rock, has posted her local office hours for June. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25. Rep. Chandler’s office is at 1247 Central Ave., Room 218 on the second floor. The office may...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Joseph Sanchez Discusses Bid For House Seat

Joseph Sanchez discusses his reasons for seeking public office during an interview recently at Blue Window Bistro in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. Joseph Louis Sanchez is a 12th generation Northern New Mexican from Alcalde. He is running for a seat in...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes Of Accident On N.M. 4 Near Intersection 502

Scene of a two-vehicle accident involving this Corvette sports vehicle and a ‘Geek Squad’ van that occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday on N.M. 4 near intersection 502. No injuries were reported. The accident was turned over to the Santa Fe County Sherriff’s Office so the cause is not known at this time or whether citations were issued. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

County: CommuniTree Recognizes Pride And Juneteenth

The CommuniTree in the Los Alamos County Municipal Building. Courtesy/LAC. The CommuniTree in the Los Alamos County Municipal Building has been updated for June in observance of Pride Month and Juneteenth. All community members are welcome to visit the tree and walk away with items that recognize the themes. In...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Mason: Cerro Pelado Response Reminds Us Of The Importance Of Community

I heard a lot about the Cerro Grande and Las Conchas wildfires before I came to New Mexico to lead Los Alamos National Laboratory in 2018. But experiencing a significant event like Cerro Pelado firsthand has deepened my respect for both wildfires and the power of community to help in times of need.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

County: Available Tools To Protect Against COVID-19

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, 95.5 percent of Los Alamos County residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine primary series. However, Los Alamos County officials remind the community that the COVID-19 virus has not disappeared, but continues to mutate and change in ways allowing community transmission to occur despite vaccine availability and a high prevalence of prior infections.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Chart 649: Los Alamos & Neighboring Counties Remain Yellow On CDC Map

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released today its weekly update to the COVID-19 community level map. The CDC framework designates community level based on diagnoses and hospitalization levels (link). Masks are recommended for at-risk (for example, immunocompromised) individuals in counties at the intermediate, yellow, risk level. Source: CDC. Map: mapchart.net. Created by Eli Ben-Naim.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM

