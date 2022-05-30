Obituary: Elizabeth Blair MacMillan April 26, 1960 – May 26, 2022

Note to Reader: This Open Book column is part of my occasional “Ex Libris” series about books that have made a difference in my life. Hope you enjoy it. After we became empty-nesters, Terry and I would implore our children to go through their bedrooms and help us get rid of stuff. It took a decade, but now we have finally purged all awards, papier-mache sculptures, even random juggling equipment from our home. Preparing for grandkids, however, exempted children’s books from the trash bin. Terry pardoned them all because they became part of “Future Grandparenting Stuff.” Her forethought has paid off; now our grandchildren enjoy reading well-worn copies of The Cat in the Hat and My Father’s Dragon. Soon Boxcar Children, Charlotte’s Web, Harry Potter, and every volume of Robert Jordan’s multitudinous Wheel of Time series will be enticing them and their parents to come to spend part of summer break with us.

