Los Alamos, NM

Honoring Fallen Soldiers On Memorial Day 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Americans are asked to observe a moment of remembrance for fallen soldiers at 3 p.m. today. Courtesy image. Today is Memorial Day, celebrated across the nation and marked by a special ceremony to honor fallen soldiers at 11 a.m. at Guaje Pines Cemetery in Los Alamos. Memorial Day...

