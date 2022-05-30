Biden honors fallen US service members

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden honored fallen U.S. service members on Memorial Day by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and delivering remarks.
The president was joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a somber ceremony at the Virginia cemetery, which is dedicated to the fallen U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified. He has attended the Arlington ceremony nearly every year for decade.
“Memorial Day is always a day that is mixed with pain and pride,” Biden said.
“They chose a life of purpose,” Biden said in remarks after the ceremony. “They had a mission, and above all they believed in duty, they believed in honor, they believed in their country, and still today we are free because they were brave.”
Hours before the ceremony, the president and first lady attended a memorial Mass for Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer seven years ago Monday. Beau also was a veteran, a personal connection the older Biden has drawn upon in the past on Memorial Day . Beau Biden served two terms as Delaware’s attorney general before declaring a run for governor. He also served in Delaware’s National Guard.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are trying to identify a person that reportedly caused damage in town and assaulted Sheetz employees by throwing various items at them. The State College Police Department says the pictured person created a disorder outside of Sheetz on S. Pugh Street just after 2 a.m. April 9. […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett woman faces homicide charges after state police say a 3-year-old choked on baby wipes. Chelsea Cooley, 31, is charged with homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and other related felonies after the child, who she referred to as her ‘step-son,’ died from choking on wipes, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for two prisoners that say walked away during work release in Clearfield Monday. Prisoners Robert Lee Miller Jr., 42 of Clearfield, and Donald J. White, 46 of Brockway, were outside cutting grass when they left on foot. They were last seen near Kurtz Brothers along Daisy Street […]
President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass a pair of bills that are being worked out between the House and the Senate, saying they will create good-paying jobs and boost domestic manufacturing, which is a key issue with Midwestern voters.
DID PUTIN WAIT UNTIL BIDEN BECAME PRESIDENT TO INVADE UKRAINE? In the days after Russia attacked Ukraine, there was a lot of talk among Republicans that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded had Donald Trump still been president. Trump was so difficult to predict, so impulsive, so impetuous, the thinking went, that Putin would not have risked a massive U.S. response under Trump. "The sheer unpredictability of Trump, his anger at being defied or disrespected, his willingness to take the occasional big risk (the Soleimani strike), all had to make Putin frightened or wary of him in a way that he simply isn't of Joe Biden," National Review editor Rich Lowry tweeted.
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN’s response to an avowed racist killing 10 people at a predominantly Black Buffalo grocery store has been defined, in part, by what’s been left unsaid.
President Biden on Wednesday said he and first lady Jill Biden will head to Texas "in the coming days" to do whatever they can to comfort the community ripped apart by the killing of 19 young students. The president, addressing the shooting in formal remarks for the second time since...
Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
The Washington Post reporter Emma Brown talks to CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar about Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and her efforts to pressure some state lawmakers to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. James Biden took out his iPhone early one morning in September 2017 and tapped a quick message to his nephew Hunter. It was, as usual, filled with typos. It was also, as usual, filled with exclamation points meant to convey his exuberance.
Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
Should anyone ever be pressured to remove clothing if they’re not comfortable?. Visibly Muslim women receive routine and regular harassment in US society due to their appearance. 69% of Muslim women who wear headscarves have reported that they have experienced religious discrimination, compared to 26% of other women in the population.
President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, a new poll shows, with deepening pessimism emerging among members of his own Democratic Party. Only 39% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s performance as president, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC...
President Joe Biden visited his late son grave to mark Memorial Day on Monday - the seventh anniversary of Beau Biden's death at age 46 after a battle with brain cancer. Beau Biden had been a Major in the Delaware National Guard and served in Iraq with the 261st Signal Brigade.
The 2024 election is still two years away, but speculation as to the race's candidates remains as omnipresent as ever. If former President Donald Trump decides to run again, as is expected, America might find itself in the middle of another 2020-like showdown, with President Biden on the other side of the ticket.
Comments / 0