Death notices for May 23-25

By News Staff
 3 days ago
North County death notices

  • Giovanni Ulisses Castro Hernandez, age 3, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, May 25.
  • Michael Frederick Ronan, age 87, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, May 23.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Comments / 0

Obituary of Vern Haynes, 93

– Pastor Vern Hue Haynes, age 93 of Paso Robles, California, received his call to heaven on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 3:15 a.m. Passing peacefully in his hospital bed, he was ready to accept his final calling to be with his Lord and Savior. Vern was born on April...
