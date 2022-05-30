Death notices for May 23-25

With Santa Barbara’s hotels now 80 percent full and bringing in — on average — $130 more per room per night than they did in 2019, it’s little wonder that the South Coast’s hotel market has reached a state of permanent explosion. It’s little wonder, too, that there are now between 500 and 1,000 new hotel rooms poised to jump off their various drawing boards and open their doors for customers. Even less wonder is that Rob Fredericks, executive director for the City of Santa Barbara Housing Authority, is champing at the bit to tap into the some of the bed tax revenues — more officially known as Transient Occupancy Taxes — to build capital “A” affordable housing.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO