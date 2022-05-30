ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

American Village commemorates Memorial Day

By Courtney Chandler
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNTTy_0fumdidP00

MONTEVALLO, Ala. ( WIAT ) — American Village is one of several venues that will commemorate Memorial Day Monday.

The park will host several activities and events for visitors to pay tribute and enjoy. It begins at 11 a.m. with a Memorial Day Service that will take place at Colonial Chapel.

What’s the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?

After, visitors can enjoy activities such as military demonstrations, colonial games and puppet shows.

Val Crofts, chief educator and program operator for American Village, said the activities allows visitors to know the importance of Memorial Day and be apart of the American story.

“For us it’s the idea of respecting and honoring our veterans for what they’ve done for us, which leads to everything we get to do day-to-day, so we really take that seriously,” Crofts said.

American Village opens from 10 a.m. until 4 pm. Admission is free for Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
sylacauganews.com

DeSoto Caverns announces renaming to “Majestic Caverns”

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – With multiple local and state officials as well as plenty of family and friends in attendance, a new name for one of the area’s oldest and most well-known tourist attractions was revealed Wednesday afternoon. Joy Sorensen, president of the newly-christened Majestic Caverns, made it official...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
wbrc.com

Free meals for kids in Birmingham this summer begin June 13

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kids in Birmingham will be able to eat for free this summer through the Summer Food Service Program. The Birmingham City Schools Child Nutrition Program staff will prepare the food at various school locations June 13 – July 22. Lunch will be available on site...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
kentuckytoday.com

Alabama church hires minister of ‘one mile missions’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (BP) – This past Sunday (May 22), Heritage Baptist Church made a historic step toward reaching their neighbors – they called Frederick L. Harris Sr. to be their minister of one mile missions. “We want to become a church that looks more like our neighborhood, and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montevallo, AL
Montevallo, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Montevallo, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Veterans Day#American Village#Wiat#A Memorial Day Service#Colonial Chapel#Nexstar Media Inc
Clanton Advertiser

Martin honored as one of 50 legends at banquet

Chilton County native Wayne Martin will be honored as one of the 50 Legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association at the 50th annual ASWA convention and awards banquet on June 12 in Birmingham. Martin poured 48 years of service into the newspaper industry with 43 of those spent at The Birmingham News and 35 years as a sports writer.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama church replacing century-old pipe organ after fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — The yawning gap in the choir loft of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church is a sight that hasn’t been seen in more than six decades, ever since the congregation acquired an Austin Opus 1029 pipe organ from a church in Atlanta in 1958. Now, that organ is the subject of […]
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Bham Now

Birmingham’s Rainbow Light Tunnel glows on with approved updates

The Magic City closes out the month of May with colorful news. The Rainbow Light Tunnel will keep on shining thanks to an agreement passed by The Birmingham City Council. The Birmingham City Council held its weekly meeting on Tuesday, May 31. On the list of yays or nays was the Rainbow Tunnel Agreement.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
selmasun.com

Selma remains fastest shrinking city in Alabama

Selma remains the fastest shrinking city in Alabama, taking a 1.9% decrease in population from 2020 to 2021. According to an AL.com report the Census Bureau released its numbers on the fastest shrinking cities with at least 10,000 residents. Selma's population went from 17,960 in 2020 to 17,625 in 2021....
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Mother-daughter duo graduated together from Birmingham School of Law

Among the nearly 85 graduates being awarded their Juris Doctorate degrees from the Birmingham School of Law this month were Birmingham mother-daughter duo Daphne (mother) and Edriuna Davis. “When my name was called at commencement, my smile, walk, pace and movement while receiving my law degree were intentional,” said Daphne....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting investigation at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: Birmingham police said the shooting is being investigated as a suicide. Birmingham police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited at this time. Get updates on this developing story on WVTM 13 News and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Quartet Group Men Of Prayze Sign To EvoWorld

The gentlemen of the rising Quartet group Men of Prazye (MOP) ignite a fire on every stage they grace. Their traditional sound and contemporary flair give the group their distinguished persona. MOP's dynamic and masterful music production is growing their audience, establishing a solid radio airplay presence, and carving out recognition in the Gospel music industry.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy