Nettleton Elementary School opened up in the Central Hillside neighborhood of Duluth in 1907. The building has also been vacant since 2013. There are still a few buildings that sit empty in Duluth and I just hope that someday they will be occupied again. According to the Duluth News Tribune, the school was actually named after a man named William Nettleton. Nettleton was a pioneer and a politician. He even ran for Mayor of Duluth once and some even consider him a founder of Duluth.

DULUTH, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO