ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Infant boy killed in drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh: Police

By Melissa Gaffney, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8t3V_0fumZlLk00
Shooter Opens Fire At Pittsburgh Synagogue Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

PITTSBURGH — A 1-year-old boy was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday, police say.

Authorities received 911 calls for a child shot on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue around 2:44 p.m. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

ABC News Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE reported that the infant was with a parent at the time of the shooting, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was released at this time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Schools dismiss students early amid dangerous heat

NEW YORK — Break out the sunscreen, hats and water bottles: record high temperatures are possible in the Northeast Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to skyrocket to 94 degrees in New York City, 97 degrees in Philadelphia, 95 degrees in Washington, D.C., and 90 degrees in Pittsburgh. The record...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
68K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy