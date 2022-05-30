ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Where do things stand for Rutgers baseball ahead of selection Monday?

By Kristian Dyer
The outlook for Rutgers baseball to make the NCAA Tournament is still positive, although the window is a bit tighter following a tough end to the Big Ten Tournament.

On Sunday, the Scarlet Knights lost in the Big Ten Championship Game to Michigan. The Wolverines now have an automatic entrance into the NCAA Tournament.

College Sports Madness projects Rutgers baseball making the field of 64 . According to the projections, the Scarlet Knights are in the Chapel Hill Regional with No. 4 North Carolina, UCLA and Binghamton.

Rutgers baseball, despite making the Big Ten Championship Game, dropped two spots to No. 42 in the latest RPI update following Sunday’s games. Maryland, who were upset earlier in the tournament, dropped just one spot to ninth.

Big Ten Network analyst Michael Huff said on Monday morning that he thinks the Scarlet Knights are tournament-bound.

“Yes I do – [their] RPI is at 42,” Huff said.

“A 44-15 overall record.  3-1 in Big Ten tourney, 17-7 Big Ten record, and No. 2 regular season and tourney placement.  I feel like all of these factors will get Rutgers into the NCAA Tourney.”

With Michigan assured of an NCAA Tournament berth and Maryland ranked top 10 nationally, it remains to be seen if Rutgers will make it three teams from the Big Ten this season.

