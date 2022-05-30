ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ronde, OR

“This IS Kalapuyan Land” emphasizes Indigenous visibility

By Evan Reynolds
Emerald Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the week of May 9, dozens of red, white and black signs reading “This ISKalapuyan Land” were distributed around the UO campus as part of a broader effort to reclaim space for UO’s Indigenous community. The signs, distributed by the Department of Native American and Indigenous Studies, were based on...

www.dailyemerald.com

Comments / 1

Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

New limits coming for Chinook fishing in Oregon over historically low numbers

Chinook salmon smolt are released from a liberation truck into an acclimation pond at Carver Park in Clackamas, Oregon. (Courtesy of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to years of drought and poor ocean conditions, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will restrict fishing for wild Chinook...
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in June

Between the Rose Festival, a packed calendar of LGBTQ+ events for Portland Pride, and Portland Beer Week (but isn't that every week?), there's plenty to hold our interest close to home this month. But from crab derbies to maximum "Goonies never say die" vibes, the rest of the state is calling to us, too.
PORTLAND, OR
Herald and News

Oregon men, one from Klamath Falls, sue Google, YouTube

Two Oregon men — including one from Klamath Falls — have filed a class action lawsuit against Google and YouTube over automatic renewal fees. Victor Walkingeagle, of Portland, and Nathan Briggs, of Klamath Falls, filed the suit in federal court in Portland on May 25. They are represented by Stanton Gallegos, an attorney with the Oregon-based law firm Markowitz Herbold PC, according to court documents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Grand Ronde, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: Johnson’s TED Talk Draws Justice Complaints

JOHNSON’S TED TALK DRAWS JUSTICE COMPLAINTS: Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate for governor, made a surprise May 27 appearance at the ideas conference TEDxPortland. As reported on wweek.com, Johnson’s parroting of National Rifle Association talking points on gun control angered some in the crowd; others objected to TEDx providing an audience of thousands to one of three candidates for governor, in possible violation of federal tax code that prohibits 501(c)(3) nonprofits such as TEDx from participating in political campaigns. In the aftermath, seven people filed complaints with the Oregon Department of Justice, which oversees Oregon nonprofits. “TEDxPortland violated IRS code by including Betsy Johnson, who is running for governor, as a surprise guest,” wrote one complainant, Howard Bales of Portland. “This is an egregious abuse of their nonprofit status. The harm done to the election process is significant. Please investigate this intentional breach of the code.” DOJ spokeswoman Kristina Edmunson said her agency would forward those complaints to the Internal Revenue Service, which polices nonprofits and determines their legal status.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KGW

Despite growing backlash, controversial Saudi-backed golf tournament coming to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite pushback from local mayors, a U.S. senator and golf club members — several of whom have resigned from the club — Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains is scheduled to host a controversial golf tournament June 30 through July 2. It will be the first U.S. stop for a lucrative new professional golf league backed by the financial arm of Saudi Arabia — a country long accused of human rights abuses.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Western Oregon#Educational Institutions#Uo#Indigenous#The University Of Oregon#The Coast Reservation#Congress#Banks
naturalresourcereport.com

Safron growing in Oregon?

A former skateboarder descended from Cherokee and Grand Ronde grandmothers grows the world’s most expensive spice in a community northwest of Portland. Tanya Golden of North Plains set up Golden Tradition Saffron in 2018 two 30-foot-by-95-foot greenhouses on her parents’ property, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive. She obtained grants from the Native American Youth Association Microenterprise Program and the US Department of Agriculture. She also took out a loan, which she has since paid off with proceeds from the harvest of the yellow spice, known as red gold because of its high cost per ounce.
Portland Tribune

Opinion: Let's have ODOT toll everyone -- or no one

Oregon City resident: Clackamas County should be treated the same as residents of Portland, Salem and Eugene. ODOT is unwavering in its commitment to toll Oregon roads. In my previous articles, I've shared that ODOT wants the extra revenue, and they unashamedly acknowledge that a large portion of the collected tolls will be used to pay for administrative costs, third-party collection, mass transit systems, and pedestrian and bicycle paths.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Advocates say Oregon is not safe from threats to abortion rights

Oregon has codified abortion rights into law. But advocates caution that, with the expected repeal of Roe V Wade by the Supreme Court, even states with such protections are at risk of losing them. At a press conference at Planned Parenthood in Eugene, Oregon US Senator Ron Wyden and state...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Emerald Media

Green Eugene Magazine - Writer

Writers are responsible for pitching, writing and editing articles with the assistance of the editor. Writers are expected to produce original and accurate stories, work in a team environment and develop or maintain an education and understanding of the field of cannabis journalism with professionality at the forefront. Ability to successfully meet deadlines and attend biweekly meetings is necessary. Excellent opportunity for growth in writing, editing and journalistic experience in a unique and growing field. Green Eugene is prioritizing diverse voices, including BIPOC and LGBT+ individuals. Suggested 21+
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

The Big Float on the Willamette River returns for 10th - and final - year in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Big Float, an annual summer celebration on the Willamette River in Portland, is back this July for its tenth and final year. Willie Levenson is the ringleader of the Human Access Project and is behind The Big Float. He says he’s ending the event because it has served its purpose – to change Portland’s relationship with the Willamette River. He says it’s evident by the 20,000 people who have jumped into the river during the past nine events.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

TEDx Portland apologizes for Betsy Johnson appearance at event

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TEDx Portland apologized after organizers invited Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Betsy Johnson as a surprise interview guest. TEDx took place at the Moda Center Saturday. Johnson, a former Democrat, is running as an Independent against Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan. The TED Foundation is a...
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

'All or Nothing' Meteor Event Possible Tonight, Tues; Oregon, Washington Coast

(Portland, Oregon) – Tonight and tomorrow night there's a unique possibility in the skies above Washington and Oregon: a meteor shower that is either a meteor storm or it's a total bust. According to NASA astronomers, the Tau Herculids may fire off as much as one one hundred or more per hour (maybe even up around 1,000 per hour), or it will be nothing at all. (Above: Cannon Beach, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
PORTLAND, OR
Emerald Media

The art of welding

Imagination is a unique trait to have. It’s not just a youthful attribute we once had as kids, but something that grows with us. A skill that starts with the mind as we perceive and engage with the world around us. In many ways, art is a medium that can expand how we look and think about things around us. Jud Turner and Amanda Renee Turner are two artists that seem to be reinventing where that mental creativity comes from and how they express it. With a unique studio that Turner named The Oblivion Factory, the two sculptors are known for their street art in Eugene as well as the deconstruction/reconstruction of their work — something that they use as a base for their sculptures. Taking various found objects apart and putting them back together again are some of the ways they play with their craft.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy