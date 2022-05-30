Storm Tracker Forecast: Sunny & warmer, with elevated fire danger Memorial Day

You'll want to dress in light layers and make sure you have plenty of water before you head out the door Wednesday morning. High pressure building inland from the Pacific will drive hotter temperatures and dry conditions across most of our region, but a weak area of low pressure to our north will drag clouds over our region through the day. We're starting out with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this morning, and will end up in the partly to mostly cloudy range in the afternoon today. There will even be a slight chance for light shower sagging south of the Oregon border from this afternoon through this evening, but most models are keeping our entire region dry today. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have dipped into the 30's to 40's overnight. Winds are mostly out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the south this afternoon. The lighter winds and shifting wind directions paired with relative humidity staying higher will result in moderate fire danger Wednesday. A brief period of gusty winds out of the west will be possible along I-5 in the valley Wednesday evening, and that will bring short-lived elevated fire danger to Tehama County. High temperatures are projected to warm by several degrees this afternoon. Valley areas will mostly range in the low to mid 90's, while foothill and mountain areas range from the lower 70's to mid 80's Wednesday afternoon.

OREGON STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO