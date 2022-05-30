ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, CA

Storm Tracker Forecast: Sunny & warmer, with elevated fire danger Memorial Day

By Cort Klopping
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrow on a light extra layer, grab your sunglasses, and be prepared for elevated fire danger as you get ready to take on your Memorial Day across northern California. The wet system that brought our cooler temperatures and showers over the weekend is now off to our east, and will drive...

actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Heating up today but welcome changes are ahead!

You'll want to dress in light layers and make sure you have plenty of water before you head out the door Wednesday morning. High pressure building inland from the Pacific will drive hotter temperatures and dry conditions across most of our region, but a weak area of low pressure to our north will drag clouds over our region through the day. We're starting out with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this morning, and will end up in the partly to mostly cloudy range in the afternoon today. There will even be a slight chance for light shower sagging south of the Oregon border from this afternoon through this evening, but most models are keeping our entire region dry today. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have dipped into the 30's to 40's overnight. Winds are mostly out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the south this afternoon. The lighter winds and shifting wind directions paired with relative humidity staying higher will result in moderate fire danger Wednesday. A brief period of gusty winds out of the west will be possible along I-5 in the valley Wednesday evening, and that will bring short-lived elevated fire danger to Tehama County. High temperatures are projected to warm by several degrees this afternoon. Valley areas will mostly range in the low to mid 90's, while foothill and mountain areas range from the lower 70's to mid 80's Wednesday afternoon.
OREGON STATE
kgoradio.com

Waves Kill Hiker On California Trail

A hike along California’s Lost Coast Trail turned deadly for one person who was swept into the ocean by giant waves that swamped the seaside pathway, authorities say. The incident occurred earlier this week in Humboldt County, where a group of hikers were walking along a portion of the trail that’s down for sleeper waves, according to Shelter Cover Fire Department Chief Nick Pape. One hiker was swept into the ocean by a huge wave, prompting another to attempt a rescue, Pape says. Both were carried out deeper into the ocean, according to the chief.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico set to move Comanche Creek trailers and RVs

CHICO, Calif. - Police will start moving trailers and RVs out of Comanche Creek Thursday. According to the settlement agreement, the city doesn’t have to have a place for homeless in trailers and RVs to go, since they already have shelter. The city hasn’t started going through and meeting...
CHICO, CA
State
California State
County
Trinity County, CA
Willits News

Photo: Lunar eclipse as seen from Mendocino County

This photo of the total lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15, was submitted by a local reader with a note saying it was taken by Erik Petersen with a spotting Scope, and shows the eclipse and a comet passing at the same time. During a lunar eclipse, the Earth casts its shadow on the moon, and this eclipse could be seen on the West Coast that evening, when the moon appeared red for more than an hour. (Contributed photo)
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Goat Strike Force in Redding is back at it

REDDING, Calif. - The Goat Strike Force was munching down on vegetation on Wednesday in Redding at Highland Park, between Mill Valley Parkway and Belvedere Drive. These goat firefighters were munching away at 8.71 acres of vegetation according to the City of Redding. The City of Redding asks everyone in...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead after crashing into Trinity River Wednesday afternoon

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead after they crashed off Highway 299 into the Trinity River, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said the crash happened on Highway 299 in the area of Big Bar at about 3 p.m. Highway 299 is currently closed in both...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

1 DEAD, 1 RESCUED IN HAZARDOUS SURF

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- One hiker is dead another is rescued and lucky to be alive. It comes after hazardous surf swept the pair from Black Sands Beach near Shelter Cove. The Shelter Cove Fire Department’s Ocean Rescue team springing into action on Sunday afternoon. They found the victims trapped in 15 to 25 foot […] The post 1 DEAD, 1 RESCUED IN HAZARDOUS SURF appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Burn permits suspended in Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties

CHICO, Calif. - Starting Tuesday, burn permits are suspended in Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties. It's due to high fire danger with the unusually early start to fire season. This suspension takes effect Tuesday, May 31 at 8 a.m. and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves. This is for state responsibility areas of Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties. That means areas covered by CAL FIRE.
TEHAMA, CA
KRON4 News

Firefighters halt forward progress on brush fire near Chico

(KRON) — Firefighters are reportedly making good progress on a brush fire that’s threatening homes off of Estes Road south of Chico, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department. Forward progress on the blaze has been halted and Estes Road is closed to all but emergency vehicles at this […]
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters knock down house fire in Anderson Wednesday morning

ANDERSON, Calif. - 12:21 P.M. UPDATE: Three people are displaced after their house was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Firefighters got a call of a garage fire just after 6:15 a.m. on the 3400 block of Buckwood Drive in Anderson. When crews arrived, they reported a heavy fire coming...
ANDERSON, CA
Weather
Environment
actionnewsnow.com

OES: Chemical spill at Glenn County landfill cleaned up

ARTOIS, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - The clean up at the Glenn County landfill has been completed but the landfill will remain closed for the remainder of the day, according to Amy Travis, the Deputy Director of the Glenn County OES. The hazmat response team identified muriatic acid combined with...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Caught on Camera: Mountain lion in Cottonwood kills 4 sheep

COTTONWOOD, Calif.- A Cottonwood woman is devastated after a mountain lion slaughtered four of her livestock. The owner tells Action News Now that her sheep means everything to her, and she is worried because the mountain lion is still on the loose. The video owner shared shows the mountain lion...
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico High students dedicate tiny home to Bear Fire survivor

CHICO, Calif. - A tiny home was dedicated to a Bear Fire survivor on Wednesday afternoon. Students at Chico High School have been working on building the home since November of last year. Students began construction of the tiny home in early May. This stemmed from a competition with the...
CHICO, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County: Where You’ll Find the Most Expensive Gallon of Gas in US History at $9.45 Per Gallon

Schlafer’s Auto Repair in the Mendocino County coastal village of Mendocino has become legendary for its gas prices often 60% more expensive than the national average. Yesterday, if a driver was to fill up at Schlafer’s, they could find themselves paying the highest price for a regular gallon of gasoline ever documented in the history of the United States: $9.45.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

