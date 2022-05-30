Saffron Modern Indian Dining opens June 4 in Milwaukee's Third Ward

Saffron Modern Indian Dining will debut June 4 in the Third Ward, combining traditional Indian flavors with contemporary plating and cooking techniques from beyond India.

Saffron will open at 223 N. Water St., where it will have a full bar and riverfront deck for patio dining, along with a dining room seating about 60.

Reservations can be made through OpenTable starting Monday, but they’re not required.

The space most recently held Rivalry Bar.

“It was very bar-esque. ... Everything was very dark,” Fatima Kumar said. “That’s not the look we were going for over here.”

She owns and operates Saffron with her husband, Hanish. His brother and sister-in-law, Manish and Amrita Kumar of New York, are partners in the restaurant.

The restaurant, in a historical building with Cream City brick walls, now has a white quartz bartop and a custom backbar of woodwork with gold accents.

White, blue, teal, antique gold and dark wood appear throughout the restaurant, Kumar said. One wall has a custom mural by Jenny Vyas; other walls are decorated in large mirrors and sconces.

Likely in a year or so, Saffron will open additional space for dining on the restaurant's lower level, Kumar said.

The menu at Saffron

Menu items will be made with traditional Indian spices and flavors, and the restaurant has a tandoor oven for bread and other items. But dishes also will be prepared in ways not typically associated with Indian cooking, Kumar said.

Some of the items on the menu include pulled tandoori chicken bao buns, one of the small plates, and main dishes of butter chicken made with smoked chicken and a sauce of red pepper and tomato, and malai lamb chops that are brined with cardamom and baked in the tandoor.

Entrée prices range from about $24 to $32.

The menu will have nut-free, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free items, including gluten-free bread.

“We’re trying to be as inclusive to all dietary needs as we can,” Kumar said.

The bar at Saffron

Most of the cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks from the bar will use fresh juices, Kumar said, adding that Saffron's head bartender created the drinks for the restaurant.

One drink, for instance, will combine cardamom-infused mezcal with ginger, carrot juice, maple syrup, lime and blackstrap bitters.

Another is essentially a pisco sour made with nutty, tart green mango; the drink is vegan, using aquafaba instead of traditional egg white.

The Saffron old fashioned, meanwhile, mixes vanilla-infused Bourbon with demerara sugar, Trinity bitters and Apologue saffron liqueur.

Kumar said Saffron is modeled after upscale Indian restaurants in New York and elsewhere where she and her husband have dined.

"We love food, and we love these places to eat. We just wanted to bring this to Milwaukee," Kumar said.

The menu will be posted at saffronmke.com. Takeout and delivery will be through the Toast online ordering platform.

Saffron will be open for lunch and dinner as of June 4, closed only on Mondays. Its hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays, and it's likely to be without a break Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., if staffing allows, Kumar said.

Contact Carol at carol.deptolla@jrn.com or (414) 224-2841, or through the Journal Sentinel Food & Home page on Facebook. Follow her on Twitter at @mkediner or Instagram at @mke_diner.