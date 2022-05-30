ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Organization That Helps Injured Veterans/First Responders To Hunt Again Expands Into Western Iowa

By Nathan Konz
 3 days ago

A nonprofit organization formed four years ago in central Iowa to help military veterans and first responders rekindle their love for the outdoors is expanding into western Iowa. True Impact Outdoors (TIO) has hosted deer, turkey, and pheasant hunts since 2018, but most of...

