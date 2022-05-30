ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gardening 101: annual-perennial combinations

By Jeff Ray
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPMKY_0fumXdMM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27B9VX_0fumXdMM00
Gardening 101: annuals and perennials 02:31

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The primary mission in my backyard is growing edibles. This is a rather unitarian approach I know; I see land and my instinct is to see purpose. What can you do with it? In the first stages of my ever-evolving quarter-acre, I shunned the luxury of flowers. I turned my back to beauty to squeeze out baskets of peppers, figs, herbs and blackberries (just to name a few).

Then a moment of epiphany while touring an organic vineyard in the Simi valley of California. A well-planned array of flowering plants could produce higher insect counts. While logic would say that is a bad thing for a garden full of soon-to-be-picked food; the heavy hand of Mother Nature's is one of balance. More insects mean a better chance that the pest that shows up in your kale will also have a mortal enemy show up as well. More flowers, turns out, is a good thing. In the vineyard the balance was found at a 10-to-1 ratio. For every ten acres of grapes, the owner also planted one acre of carefully selected native flowers.   Small squares of intense color dotted his expansive row of grapes.

So I did the same in my garden. My flower collection is basically an expanded butterfly garden. The primary players are perennials- you buy them once (and even occasional divide) and know what color you get every year and when. But in front of these perennials, I usually keep a small space for annuals to serve as an accent and working experiment. And honestly, to keep things from getting a little dull.

You should know that I am rather judicious with annuals. I'm not preparing for a visit from the Queen, I'm merely planting for my own tastes and my tastes are a little stingy. Annuals are expensive and can be water intensive. I'm only usually planting annuals in a few key spots like near the front door or at a turn into a gate for example. Just a few spots where some bright color keeps the overall effect rather lively.

So every growing season (which in North Texas is almost ALL season) I'm rotating out a small company of visiting annuals to serve as foreground to my steadfast perennials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XWFF_0fumXdMM00
Jeff Ray/CBS 11 Weather

Always in search of some new ideas, I visited Jennifer Hatalski at locally owned Calloway Nursery in Fort Worth for some advice. Jennifer is a horticulturist by training who serves as the marketing director for the chain. I couldn't fit all the annual/perennial combinations she showed me into one story (time is a tight commodity in the television business) but listed them all below. For the sunny to partly sunny spots go with the Daylily/Vinca or Salvia/Penta combos. For shady spots she recommends the Astilbe/Caladium or Hosta/Impatien combinations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rl7kK_0fumXdMM00
Jeff Ray/CBS 11 Weather

The great thing about these pairing is not only the wide selection of the color combinations you can try in different spots in your yard but also the visual play you get with the shapes and leaf structures. Shades of green, leaf structure, overall shape and sizes of plant are just as important to landscape design as color.  As with most things in life, diversity is a better path. I grow food in my backyard. But in all that functionality you'll also find a kaleidoscope of color a steady dance of butterflies and bees.

Comments / 0

Related
CW33

This is the best bakery in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet tooth, everyone has one… well, unless you don’t, but that’s okay. This one is for those with a craving for all things sweet. Mashed has released a new report saying the best bakeries in every state according to online reviews. Because we...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Brunch Punch and the Back to Bed Sandwich at Honey Berry Pancakes and Cafe

Honey Berry Café was founded outside Chicago in 2019 by Matt Ahmeti and has seven locations, with five in Chicagoland, two in Milwaukee and now one in North Dallas. They have a typical brunch menu and hours of operation to match, opening early and closing early. They offer up crepes, waffles, various takes on the Benedict (basic, corned beef, Florence, Southwestern, etc.), along with omelets, biscuits and gravy, breakfast sliders, country fried steak, and several different skillets such as veggie and corned beef.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Does a hot May indicate an even hotter summer?

DALLAS — Record-setting May. May 2022 officially recorded 20 days of 90-plus degree high temperatures. This is the most on record for any May. The longest consecutive streak of 90-degree days was an impressive 79 days between June 10 to August 27, 1980. May 2022 tied for 5th warmest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
California State
papercitymag.com

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Location Announced

The designers participating in this year’s Kips Bay will be working their magic on a sprawling 12,470-square-foot home in Old Preston Hollow. The 2022 Kips Bay Decorator Show Dallas home has been chosen. The designers participating in this year’s Kips Bay will be working their magic on a sprawling 12,470-square-foot home in Old Preston Hollow. Located at 9250 Meadowbrook Drive, the home is situated on a 2.3-acre corner lot backed by a creek that’s visible from multiple rooms. A charming footbridge leads to an additional grassy area. Built in 1992, the home features five bedrooms, eight baths and pool.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Concert Lineup Revealed For 2022 State Fair of Texas

Trace Adkins, Ashanti, Lucinda Willams are just some of the musicians performing during this year's State Fair of Texas. The State Fair released the list of concerts to be held on the main stage during the fair's 24-day run -- there will be a different headliner and regional acts performing every night.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Houston

Houston palace graces market at $60 million as priciest listing in Texas

A Houston-area estate fit for a queen or a billionaire is being marketed for $60 million, making it the most expensive residential real estate listing in Texas. The main house of the chateau-inspired Lodge in Hunters Creek, adjacent to the Buffalo Bayou and Houston Country Club, encompasses a whopping 22,000 square feet. The nine-acre estate is in Houston’s wealthiest ZIP code.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Design#Perennial#Flower Garden#Bees
munaluchi

Classy Engagement Session in Downtown Dallas, Texas

This classy engagement session in downtown Dallas, Texas has sleek looks, flirty glances, and lots of love!. Valarie and Joe first met at a singing gig in Memphis, Tennessee. After a year of friendship, a natural romance blossomed between them. Valarie shares, “After about 2 years I knew he would be my future Husband, he has always been gentle, loving and in my corner every step of the way!”
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

‘I feel scared this will happen to us’

Michelle Davis stood in entrance of her third-grade class and urged them to be open and sincere. It’s OK to speak about how they really feel, she stated. “What number of of you recognize what occurred yesterday?” the F.P. Caillet Elementary trainer requested. Each hand went up. Right...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Local Profile

Frisco’s Limestone Quarry Park Has A Hidden Waterfall

Have you ever visited Limestone Quarry Park in Frisco? DFW travel TikToker MyCurlyAdventures previously posted a video urging viewers to “hike to this waterfall near Dallas,” stating in the caption that this waterfall at Limestone Quarry Park is some of the clearest in the area for swimming. @mycurlyadventures.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

A Small Taste of Europe Opens Up in East Dallas

Duro Hospitality, the group responsible for The Charles, Bar Charles and Sister, has opened their newest concept on Greenville Avenue. Café Duro, which opened on May 23, is a coffee and wine bar that plans to bring a unique personality and a bit of European flair to East Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Downtown Dallas High-Rise Bright Lights Annoy Neighbors

Bright lights from a new downtown Dallas hi-rise have neighbors in the Farmers Market area complaining about difficulty sleeping. A big new skyscraper is typically something that Dallas celebrates but existing residents claim this new building has not been a good neighbor. The 20-story structure at 300 Pearl Street anchors...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Upscale Dallas suburb's hottest shopping center to welcome 8 new stores and eateries

The post-pandemic retail comeback continues at Southlake Town Square, with a slew of new openings happening through the end of 2022. These include not just stores but those all-important, modern "brand experiences," where shoppers "are invited to connect in person with their favorite brands, products and experiences," according to a release. They include a couple of restaurants making local debuts, too.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
116K+
Followers
21K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy