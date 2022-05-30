ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Excelsior Scholarship Applications Now Open

By Andrew Kane
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Applications for the Excelsior Scholarship for new applicants for the 2022-23 academic year is now open. The Excelsior Scholarship allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or...

