Summertime Relationships … With Baseball

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by David Jacoby and Kevin Wildes to discuss Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Jimmy Butler’s 3-point attempt, and having trouble rooting against Steph Curry and the Warriors (1:42), before talking about the best daily sports show fodder, why the Cowboys are still America’s team, NBA expansion, how the league would look if it adopted a relegation format (17:43), Half-Baked Ideas, Finals predictions, and more (41:54). Finally, Bill is joined by actor Jon Bernthal to discuss his role as Wayne Jenkins in HBO’s We Own This City. They discuss meeting Wayne Jenkins, working (and arguing) with David Chase, wild stories from the set, filming King Richard, being a sports dad, and more (1:04:13).

