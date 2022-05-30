ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Summertime Relationships … With Baseball

By Jason Goff
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Full Go returns as Jason shares the story of setting up his first kiss before diving into this weekend’s series between...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the startling lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Pujols started the first two games of the series and he drove in the game-winning run on Tuesday with a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Ringer

Sox Embarrassment, Black Baseball With Doug Glanville, and Boston’s Fan Base With Jim Murray

The Full Go returns after a 6-5 White Sox loss to the Blue Jays (01:30). As the Sox continue to make dumb plays, Jason doesn’t know how much more he can watch. Especially without Tim Anderson. Jason is then joined by ESPN and Marquee Sports MLB analyst Doug Glanville to discuss the state of Black baseball and its potential growth (18:23). He is next joined by Big Jim Murray from Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss Boston’s fan base and witnessing Jayson Tatum’s rise to superstardom (57:32). Lastly, Jason gives his thoughts on former Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks’s signing with the Bucs (01:32:04).
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner hitting fifth for Cubs against Brewers

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hoerner was held out of Monday's lineup, but is back on shortstop Tuesday and hitting fifth. Andrelton Simmons is on second base and Christopher Morel is in center field. numberFire’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Patrick Wisdom's late homer lifts Cubs over Brewers

Patrick Wisdom hit a go-ahead, solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs bested the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. It was Wisdom’s 11th homer of the season, and it came off Brad Boxberger (1-1), who...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Sports
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal (back) operating second base for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (back) is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Madrigal will man second base after Andrelton Simmons was benched at home. In a matchup against right-hander Jason Alexander, our models project Madrigal to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Is Dodger Stadium Changing Its Name?

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently announced an agreement with SPORTFIVE to help secure partnerships for the team, with a focus on finding the field presenting sponsor at Dodger Stadium and jersey patch deal. SPORTFIVE is utilizing their extensive market intelligence, reach and global sales network to identify and secure ideal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Ringer

Supreme Fantasy Court: Joc Pederson vs. Tommy Pham

We interrupt our hiatus to weigh in on the Joc Pederson-Tommy Pham fantasy football dispute that swept the nation over the weekend. If you have any insight on this situation please email us ringerfantasyfootballshow@gmail.com. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Tony Gill
The Ringer

NBA Finals Angles With David Jacoby and Kevin Wildes. Plus, Jon Bernthal’s Return to the Pod.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by David Jacoby and Kevin Wildes to discuss Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Jimmy Butler’s 3-point attempt, and having trouble rooting against Steph Curry and the Warriors (1:42), before talking about the best daily sports show fodder, why the Cowboys are still America’s team, NBA expansion, how the league would look if it adopted a relegation format (17:43), Half-Baked Ideas, Finals predictions, and more (41:54). Finally, Bill is joined by actor Jon Bernthal to discuss his role as Wayne Jenkins in HBO’s We Own This City. They discuss meeting Wayne Jenkins, working (and arguing) with David Chase, wild stories from the set, filming King Richard, being a sports dad, and more (1:04:13).
NBA
FOX Sports

Cleaning up: Pirates beat Dodgers 8-4 for rare sweep in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nothing like sweeping one of the most feared lineups in baseball to give the young Pittsburgh Pirates a major boost of confidence. “Pretty cool,” grinned first baseman Michael Chavis. in the fifth inning, Rodolfo Castro drove in four runs in three innings, and the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Ringer

RANGERS TAKE 1-0 LEAD

JJ hopped on Spotify Live to react to the Rangers’ 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151. The Latest. Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Preview. Logan and Raja...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy