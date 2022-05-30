ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week as spring playoffs begin to end

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
 2 days ago

The spring high school sports season is down to just the softball and baseball state playoffs, but there are still plenty of Mid-Valley athletes giving strong performances.

This week’s Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week nominees are:

  • Dayton Walker, Sprague baseball
  • Ali Martinez, McNary softball
  • Kadence Morrison, Dallas softball
  • Riley Cantu, Kennedy baseball

Information on each athlete is below. Vote for the nominee you think is most deserving. The poll closes at noon Thursday.

Dayton Walker, Sprague baseball: He went 3 for 3 with four RBIs for the Olympians against Sunset in the state playoffs.

Ali Martinez, McNary softball: She hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning against Grants Pass in the state playoffs. She also went 3 for 3 with two home runs for the Celtics in a state playoff win against North Medford.

Kadence Morrison, Dallas softball: She pitched seven innings, with six strikeouts, in the Dragons’ state quarterfinal win against Silverton. At the plate, she had a double.

Riley Cantu, Kennedy baseball: He went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs, and he pitched two shutout innings, in the Trojans’ state playoff win against Grant Union.

Vote in the poll here or below:

Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

