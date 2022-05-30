ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie man accused of fatally stabbing his 64-year-old mother

By Erin Nolan, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbTdg_0fumWnit00

CITY OF POUGHKEEPSIE — A 37-year-old Poughkeepsie man has been accused of fatally stabbing his 64-year-old mother late Friday night, according to a statement from City of Poughkeepsie.

Stanley C. Robinson Jr. was arrested on Saturday in the killing of Nina Robinson and charged with one count of second-degree murder — a class A felony — according to Detective Sgt. Terrence Beam.

Stanley Robinson was later arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and is currently being held at the Dutchess County Jail without bail, according to Beam's statement.

At about 11:30 p.m. Friday, police said first responders arrived at 7 South Grand Ave. in response to a report of an unresponsive woman.

Upon arrival, authorities found the woman — later identified as Nina Robinson — had been stabbed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to police, who did not comment on the relationship between the defendant and victim, or a potential motivation for the killing.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department encourages anyone who has information about the stabbing to call its tip line at (845) 451-7577.

Erin Nolan is an investigative reporter for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network. Reach her at enolan@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Poughkeepsie man accused of fatally stabbing his 64-year-old mother

Poughkeepsie Journal

