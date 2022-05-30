ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Masked Men Rob U.S. Bank in Akron

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Akron, OH – Police are searching for two masked men who robbed the U.S....

Comments / 9

cleveland19.com

Unknown suspect robs Kent bank at gunpoint, police say

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown individual robbed the Huntington Bank at 101 E. Main Street in Kent around 9 a.m. Tuesday, police said. According to Kent Police, they responded to a report stating that the individual entered the bank and pointed a firearm at the teller, presenting a note demanding money.
KENT, OH
Akron, OH
cleveland19.com

2 arrested, fentanyl seized by Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were arrested during a search warrant in Cleveland last week, according to the Cleveland Police Department. Police searched a house near West 114th Street and Arden Avenue on May 26, according to a Facebook post from the department. Police seized “large quantities” of heroin,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

6 indicted for torture, murder of 21-year-old in East Cleveland

**Related Video Above: Sister of woman who was tortured, murdered in East Cleveland speaks out** CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging six people with murdering a 21-year-old woman in East Cleveland last year, the county prosecutor’s office said Tuesday. The following people are now indicted after Alishah Pointer was […]
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Parolee accused ripping purse from hands of Warren woman

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who was on parole when he allegedly ripped a purse from the hands of a woman as she was visiting a friend in Warren. Kevin L. Streeter is wanted for allegedly robbing a 42-year-old woman at a home on the 700 block of Mercer Street last week.
WARREN, OH
Cleveland.com

Daughter fatally shoots mother in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood; death may have been accidental, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman told police that she accidentally shot her mother Tuesday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Frances Black, 87, of Cleveland was shot by her 54-year-old daughter about 5:40 a.m. at a residence on East 151st Street, near Bartlett Avenue, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist traveling at 147 miles per hour caught by Ohio troopers (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were kept busy over Memorial Day weekend, reporting 26,150 traffic enforcement contacts. One of those stops, conducted by troopers from the Medina Post, involved a motorcyclist who was caught traveling 147 miles per hour. The speed limit was 65 miles per...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Barberton man convicted of 2020 fatal shooting in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury Tuesday convicted a Barberton man of the 2020 fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Akron man, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. Charles Deel, 26, was found guilty of murder and felonious assault, both with gun specifications. Deel previously pleaded guilty...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the possible accidental shooting of a woman on the city’s East side. It happened in the 3700 block of E. 151 Street around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to Cleveland police, the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
