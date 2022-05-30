ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Newark Police Say Crash Caused by Medical Episode

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEWARK, DE – A crash involving an unresponsive driver was caused by a medical...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Daily Voice

1 Pinned Under Farm Tractor In Chester County Crash: Officials

At least one person was injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and farm tractor Wednesday, June 1 in Chester County, officials said. The unidentified victim was pinned under a farm tractor following the 9:20 a.m. crash on the 3200 block of Limestone Road (Route 10) in Highland Township, a spokesperson for the Chester County Department of Emergency Services told Daily Voice.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Woman Arrested for Carrying a Concealed Handgun in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 22, at approximately 10:23 p.m., police conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old De Asja White-Jones. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took White-Jones into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Glenolden Leaves Police Officer Injured

GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) — A police officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. at MacDade Boulevard and South Avenue in Glenolden. Three vehicles were involved. Police say the officer became trapped and had to be freed from the wreckage. There’s no word on her condition. No one else was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
GLENOLDEN, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Single Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 13 in the New Castle area early this morning. On June 1, 2022, at approximately 2:09 a.m., a 2017 Honda Pilot pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling southbound on Route 13 south of Interstate 295. The operator a 65-year-old male of Seaford, DE fell asleep at the wheel and drifted out of the right lane of travel and into the right shoulder. The right front tire struck a raised curb in the 500 block of North DuPont Highway for first impact. Following that impact, the Honda rotated counterclockwise until its passenger side struck a large steel support for an overhead roadway sign. The second impact caused the Honda to rotate clockwise in a northerly direction, eventually rolling over into its roof. The Honda slid a short distance on its roof before coming to rest partially within the right shoulder and right lane of travel.
NEW CASTLE, DE
MyChesCo

Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — A man has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and related offenses in connection with a North Jefferson Street shooting incident, say the Wilmington Police. Authorities state that on May 28 at approximately 10:01 a.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of North Jefferson...
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Drowns On Memorial Day In Maryland

A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead Tuesday, May 31 after drowning in Elkton over the holiday weekend, CBS2 says citing the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. Lifesaving efforts were performed on the child at the home on the 300 block of Kirk Road around 5:20 p.m., Monday, May 30, the outlet said.
ELKTON, MD
NJ.com

Beachgoer on bench killed, several hurt after out-of-control car plunges into Delaware Bay

A car that careened out of control fatally struck a woman sitting on a bench on a beach in North Cape May before plunging into the Delaware Bay, officials said. The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Sunday when the car went off the road on Lincoln Boulevard near Beach Drive in Lower Township, crashed through a guardrail and struck several people who had gathered to watch the sun set, according to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LOWER TOWNSHIP, NJ
