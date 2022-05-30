ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax County Teacher Charged with Possession of Lewd Images of Children

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA – A teacher in Fairfax County has been arrested and charged...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
Springfield, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Fairfax, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Education#Transgender#Child Pornography#Police#Irving Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

94K+
Followers
54K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy