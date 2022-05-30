WEEKEND SHOOTINGS, PANIC AS NATION ON EDGE

Related
The maker of the gun used in the Texas school shooting received $3.1 million in pandemic aid, a report says
Daniel Defense received an emergency small business loan worth $3.1 million in April 2020, per a New York Times report.
Federal agents entered Uvalde school to kill gunman despite local police initially asking them to wait
Federal agents who went to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday to confront a gunman who killed 19 children were told by local police to wait and not enter the school — and then decided after about half an hour to ignore that initial guidance and find the shooter, say two senior federal law enforcement officials.
At least 7 killed in mass shootings over Memorial Day weekend
At least 11 mass shootings took place in the United States over Memorial Day weekend, The Washington Post reported midday Monday. The shootings — defined as events in which "four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter" — came less than a week after 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Matthew McConaughey Calls For “Every American To Take A Longer And Deeper Look In The Mirror” After Tragic School Shooting In His Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas
Matthew McConaughey is speaking out after the tragic, horrific and unthinkable school shooting that took place yesterday in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday afternoon, and as the heartbreak and sadness continues to deepen as we learn more about what took place, Matthew is calling upon all Americans to take a hard look in the mirror and “ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”
Worst school massacre in US history happened 95 years ago
As we continue to learn more about the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the massacre stands as a grim reminder of the country’s worrisome history of deadly school attacks.
Meet The Man Personalizing Caskets For The Children Killed In The Uvalde School Shooting
Custom casket-maker Trey Ganem is among the professionals providing funeral services to the victims’ families free of charge.
Texas school shooting: Elon Musk asks why media gives mass murderers the attention they desire
Billionaire Elon Musk scolded the media this week for giving attention to mass shooters, saying the exhaustive coverage played into their twisted motives. "Regarding recent events, the shooters are obviously doing this to generate the most amount of attention possible," Musk wrote, according CNBC. "Why is the media doing exactly what the mass murderers want?"
More Texas School Shooting Victims Have Died & It's Now The Worst Since Sandy Hook
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Several people injured in Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School have died as a result of their injuries, pushing the death toll in Uvalde, Texas, close to what happened 10 years ago in Newtown, Connecticut, at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
The Uvalde school police chief who hindered response to shooting had recent active shooter training: report
According to NBC News, the Chief of Police of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District recently completed active shooter training.
Nine-year-old Uvalde survivor describes seeing gunman’s face as he hunted victims in school
A nine-year-old boy who survived the Uvalde mass shooting has described seeing the gunman’s face staring through a classroom window as he hunted victims inside the elementary school.Daniel, whose cousin Ellie Garcia was one of the 21 victims killed in the mass shooting, told CNN that he hid under a table before climbing through a broken window to safety.The nine-year-old said that his teacher locked the door to their classroom after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire on the students and staff inside.When Ramos was unable to get through the locked door, the little boy said...
The Uvalde gunman's co-workers nicknamed him 'school shooter' before the attack that killed 21 people
A co-worker from the Wendy's where the Uvalde gunman was employed told The New York Times they nicknamed the 18-year-old "school shooter" prior to the deadly attack.
Mom of Texas School Shooter Had 'Uneasy Feeling' About Him, Said He Could Be 'Aggressive'
The mother of the Texas elementary school shooter is speaking out about her son. While speaking with ABC News' Matt Gutman for an interview at her home, Salvador Ramos' mother, Adriana Reyes, told the outlet that she worried about her son at times. "I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like,...
Mother talks moment her son came face-to-face with Uvalde school shooter
UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 8-year-old boy says he came face-to-face with the shooter who tragically took the lives of 21 victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday.CBS 11's Andrea Lucia spoke to his mother, who asked not be identified because of how close her son came to the shooter."I had no idea if he was dead or alive," she said. "No one was telling us anything. And it was scary. Really scary."For two hours after learning of an active shooter on campus, she said she waited for news of her son, hoping he'd survived."When I saw him, I...
9-year-old's picture circulated among Texas shooting victims but she survived and is recovering
Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A 9-year-old's picture was circulated among victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, but it has been confirmed that she did survive the shooting. Kendall Olivarez was severely injured in the shooting but survived, contrary to social media posts claiming she had passed away. The confusion came after her picture was circulated among photos of other victims from the shooting. Her family confirmed to ABC10 that she is recovering from her injuries. The 9-year-old was shot in the shoulder and also suffered injuries from bullet fragments hitting her right leg and tailbone. She is now recovering at a hospital in San Antonio. A relative revealed that she survived because her teacher, who was shot, fell on her and shielding the girl from more damage.
Six people shot during Memorial Day weekend in Tennessee were CHILDREN aged 13 to 15 - and two are in 'very, very critical condition'
The six people wounded in weekend gunfire in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, were all children, police said Monday. Police said that the victims were two 15-year-old girls, three 15-year-old boys, and one 13-year-old boy. Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said on Sunday that four of the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries,...
Texas Man Built Custom Caskets For Families Of Uvalde, Texas School Shooting Victims
As we continue to process the horrific school shooting that happened last Tuesday at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old opened fire, killing 19 students and two teachers, there have been tons of people around the world who have been willing to help the community. And the latest...
‘He Came in and Shot Her’: Fourth-Grade Uvalde Survivor Reveals Chilling Encounter With Gunman
A fourth-grade boy who survived Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, says he witnessed the gunman’s cold-blooded attack on children as he hid underneath a table waiting for help to arrive. The boy, who has not been named, told local news outlet KENS 5 that...
Mass shooter took more ammunition into Uvalde elementary school than US soldier takes into battle
The gunman who shot dead 19 young children and two teachers in the Uvalde mass shooting had taken more ammunition into Robb Elementary School than a US soldier takes into a wartime battle, it has been revealed.Gunman Salvador Ramos legally bought two AR-15 rifles and 1,657 rounds of ammunition in the days after his 18th birthday on 16 May.Just eight days later, on 24 May, he entered Robb Elementary School with one of the rifles and carried out one of the worst mass shootings in American history.Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a press conference...
Salvador Ramos allegedly threatened girls online prior to mass shooting at Robb Elementary School
School shooter Salvador Ramos passed his talking to strangers online, allegedly carrying on conversations rife with threats and aggression, oftentimes aimed at young women and girls. The troubling digital interactions primarily took place on Yubo, an app that features livestreaming alongside large chatrooms called panels. In the month’s before Ramos...
Maker of rifle used in Texas shooting faces outrage over ad featuring child
Georgia-based Daniel Defense posted an ad on 16 May showing a toddler holding a rifle
