ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WEEKEND SHOOTINGS, PANIC AS NATION ON EDGE

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZlWGw_0fumW7vk00

In the wake of the Texas elementary school mass shooting, there were several mass shootings across the US over weekend

Comments / 1

Related
The Week

At least 7 killed in mass shootings over Memorial Day weekend

At least 11 mass shootings took place in the United States over Memorial Day weekend, The Washington Post reported midday Monday. The shootings — defined as events in which "four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter" — came less than a week after 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Calls For “Every American To Take A Longer And Deeper Look In The Mirror” After Tragic School Shooting In His Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas

Matthew McConaughey is speaking out after the tragic, horrific and unthinkable school shooting that took place yesterday in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday afternoon, and as the heartbreak and sadness continues to deepen as we learn more about what took place, Matthew is calling upon all Americans to take a hard look in the mirror and “ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shootings#Elementary School#Violent Crime
The Independent

Nine-year-old Uvalde survivor describes seeing gunman’s face as he hunted victims in school

A nine-year-old boy who survived the Uvalde mass shooting has described seeing the gunman’s face staring through a classroom window as he hunted victims inside the elementary school.Daniel, whose cousin Ellie Garcia was one of the 21 victims killed in the mass shooting, told CNN that he hid under a table before climbing through a broken window to safety.The nine-year-old said that his teacher locked the door to their classroom after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire on the students and staff inside.When Ramos was unable to get through the locked door, the little boy said...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Mother talks moment her son came face-to-face with Uvalde school shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 8-year-old boy says he came face-to-face with the shooter who tragically took the lives of 21 victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday.CBS 11's Andrea Lucia spoke to his mother, who asked not be identified because of how close her son came to the shooter."I had no idea if he was dead or alive," she said. "No one was telling us anything. And it was scary. Really scary."For two hours after learning of an active shooter on campus, she said she waited for news of her son, hoping he'd survived."When I saw him, I...
UVALDE, TX
Upworthy

9-year-old's picture circulated among Texas shooting victims but she survived and is recovering

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A 9-year-old's picture was circulated among victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, but it has been confirmed that she did survive the shooting. Kendall Olivarez was severely injured in the shooting but survived, contrary to social media posts claiming she had passed away. The confusion came after her picture was circulated among photos of other victims from the shooting. Her family confirmed to ABC10 that she is recovering from her injuries. The 9-year-old was shot in the shoulder and also suffered injuries from bullet fragments hitting her right leg and tailbone. She is now recovering at a hospital in San Antonio. A relative revealed that she survived because her teacher, who was shot, fell on her and shielding the girl from more damage.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Six people shot during Memorial Day weekend in Tennessee were CHILDREN aged 13 to 15 - and two are in 'very, very critical condition'

The six people wounded in weekend gunfire in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, were all children, police said Monday. Police said that the victims were two 15-year-old girls, three 15-year-old boys, and one 13-year-old boy. Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said on Sunday that four of the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Independent

Mass shooter took more ammunition into Uvalde elementary school than US soldier takes into battle

The gunman who shot dead 19 young children and two teachers in the Uvalde mass shooting had taken more ammunition into Robb Elementary School than a US soldier takes into a wartime battle, it has been revealed.Gunman Salvador Ramos legally bought two AR-15 rifles and 1,657 rounds of ammunition in the days after his 18th birthday on 16 May.Just eight days later, on 24 May, he entered Robb Elementary School with one of the rifles and carried out one of the worst mass shootings in American history.Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a press conference...
UVALDE, TX
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy