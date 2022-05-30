ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making Bayesian optimization algorithms more efficient

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaul Astudillo wants to help machines and people make better decisions. Toward that end, he studies Bayesian methods for efficient sequential decision-making for problems where there is a nested structure. These sorts of problems are common and are found in realms as disparate as formulating optimal COVID-19 testing policies and training...

Nature.com

Spatial thinking as the missing piece in mathematics curricula

It is well established that spatial thinking is central to discovery, learning, and communication in mathematics, as indicated by convincing evidence that those with strong spatial skills also demonstrate advantages for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) performance. Yet, spatial thinking-the ability recall, generate, manipulate, and reason about spatial relations-is often absent from modern mathematics curricula. In this commentary, we outline evidence from our recent meta-analysis, demonstrating a causal role of spatial thinking on mathematics. We subsequently discuss the implications of educational policy decisions made across different countries, regarding the prioritization of spatial reasoning in the classroom. Given the increasing global demand for highly qualified STEM graduates, and evidence that spatial skills promote improvements in STEM outcomes, we argue that it is remiss to continue to ignore spatial skill development as a component of educational policy.
MATHEMATICS
scitechdaily.com

Horrifying Discovery: Scientists Find That DNA Mutations Are More Common Than Previously Thought

Researchers at EMBL Heidelberg found that inversions in the human genome are more common than previously thought, which impacts our understanding of certain genetic diseases. Our DNA serves as a blueprint for the cellular machinery that allows cells, organs, and even whole organisms to work. However, mutations in our DNA can cause genetic illnesses. Point mutations at a single site, as well as deletions, duplications, and inversions, are examples of such DNA mutations.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Error-free quantum computing gets real

In modern computers, errors during processing and storage of information have become a rarity due to high-quality fabrication. However, for critical applications, where even single errors can have serious effects, error correction mechanisms based on redundancy of the processed data are still used. Quantum computers are inherently much more susceptible...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Nonlinear two-level dynamics of quantum time crystals

A time crystal is a macroscopic quantum system in periodic motion in its ground state. In our experiments, two coupled time crystals consisting of spin-wave quasiparticles (magnons) form a macroscopic two-level system. The two levels evolve in time as determined intrinsically by a nonlinear feedback, allowing us to construct spontaneous two-level dynamics. In the course of a level crossing, magnons move from the ground level to the excited level driven by the Landau-Zener effect, combined with Rabi population oscillations. We demonstrate that magnon time crystals allow access to every aspect and detail of quantum-coherent interactions in a single run of the experiment. Our work opens an outlook for the detection of surface-bound Majorana fermions in the underlying superfluid system, and invites technological exploitation of coherent magnon phenomena "“ potentially even at room temperature.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

The 2022 Kavli Prize Honors Pioneering Scientists for Breakthrough Discoveries in the Cause of Brain Disorders, Creation of Self-assembled Monolayers, and Development of and Helioseismology and Asteroseismology

The Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters today announced the 2022 Kavli Prize Laureates in the fields of astrophysics, nanoscience, and neuroscience. Eleven scientists from six countries are honored for their research that has transformed our understanding of the big, the small and the complex. The laureates in each field will share $1 million USD.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Quantum breakthrough allows for astonishing computing performance, scientists say

A new quantum processor allows for astonishing levels of computing performance, scientists say.The “quantum photonic processor” takes just 36 microseconds to do a task that would require more than 9,000 years on a traditional supercomputer, the researchers behind it say.They hope that it marks an important step towards creating quantum processors, as well as representing a major proof of the value of such photonic devices.One of the big aims for such technology is to prove “quantum advantage”, where a quantum computer is able to outperform classical systems. Despite the grand hopes for quantum computers, there have only been very few...
COMPUTERS
sciencealert.com

A New Quantum Technique Could Change How We Study The Universe

There's a revolution underway in astronomy. In fact, you might say there are several. In the past ten years, exoplanet studies have advanced considerably, gravitational wave astronomy has emerged as a new field, and the first images of supermassive black holes (SMBHs) have been captured. A related field, interferometry, has...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Porosity-based heterojunctions enable leadless optoelectronic modulation of tissues

Homo- and heterojunctions play essential roles in semiconductor-based devices such as field-effect transistors, solar cells, photodetectors and light-emitting diodes. Semiconductor junctions have been recently used to optically trigger biological modulation via photovoltaic or photoelectrochemical mechanisms. The creation of heterojunctions typically involves materials with different doping or composition, which leads to high cost, complex fabrications and potential side effects at biointerfaces. Here we show that a porosity-based heterojunction, a largely overlooked system in materials science, can yield an efficient photoelectrochemical response from the semiconductor surface. Using self-limiting stain etching, we create a nanoporous/non-porous, soft"“hard heterojunction in p-type silicon within seconds under ambient conditions. Upon surface oxidation, the heterojunction yields a strong photoelectrochemical response in saline. Without any interconnects or metal modifications, the heterojunction enables efficient non-genetic optoelectronic stimulation of isolated rat hearts ex vivo and sciatic nerves in vivo with optical power comparable to optogenetics, and with near-infrared capabilities.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New insights into the complexity of the brain

A recent study out of the Complexity Science Hub (CSH) Vienna paves the way to a deeper insight into the complexity of the human brain, one of the largest and most sophisticated organs in the human body. The study—which develops a mathematical and computational framework for analyzing neural activity in C. elegans, a tiny worm that has been used as a model organism to study neural activity—was published Friday in the journal PLoS Computational Biology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A synergistic core for human brain evolution and cognition

How does the organization of neural information processing enable humans' sophisticated cognition? Here we decompose functional interactions between brain regions into synergistic and redundant components, revealing their distinct information-processing roles. Combining functional and structural neuroimaging with meta-analytic results, we demonstrate that redundant interactions are predominantly associated with structurally coupled, modular sensorimotor processing. Synergistic interactions instead support integrative processes and complex cognition across higher-order brain networks. The human brain leverages synergistic information to a greater extent than nonhuman primates, with high-synergy association cortices exhibiting the highest degree of evolutionary cortical expansion. Synaptic density mapping from positron emission tomography and convergent molecular and metabolic evidence demonstrate that synergistic interactions are supported by receptor diversity and human-accelerated genes underpinning synaptic function. This information-resolved approach provides analytic tools to disentangle information integration from coupling, enabling richer, more accurate interpretations of functional connectivity, and illuminating how the human neurocognitive architecture navigates the trade-off between robustness and integration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Predicting early failure of quantum cascade lasers during accelerated burn-in testing using machine learning

Device life time is a significant consideration in the cost of ownership of quantum cascade lasers (QCLs). The life time of QCLs beyond an initial burn-in period has been studied previously; however, little attention has been given to predicting premature device failure where the device fails within several hundred hours of operation. Here, we demonstrate how standard electrical and optical device measurements obtained during an accelerated burn-in process can be used in a simple support vector machine to predict premature failure with high confidence. For every QCL that fails, at least one of the measurements is classified as belonging to a device that will fail prematurely-as much as 200Â h before the actual failure of the device. Furthermore, for devices that are operational at the end of the burn-in process, the algorithm correctly classifies all the measurements. This work will influence future device analysis and could lead to insights on the physical mechanisms of premature failure in QCLs.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Chord: an ensemble machine learning algorithm to identify doublets in single-cell RNA sequencing data

High-throughput single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) is a popular method, but it is accompanied by doublet rate problems that disturb the downstream analysis. Several computational approaches have been developed to detect doublets. However, most of these methods may yield satisfactory performance in some datasets but lack stability in others; thus, it is difficult to regard a single method as the gold standard which can be applied to all types of scenarios. It is a difficult and time-consuming task for researchers to choose the most appropriate software. We here propose Chord which implements a machine learning algorithm that integrates multiple doublet detection methods to address these issues. Chord had higher accuracy and stability than the individual approaches on different datasets containing real and synthetic data. Moreover, Chord was designed with a modular architecture port, which has high flexibility and adaptability to the incorporation of any new tools. Chord is a general solution to the doublet detection problem.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Phys.org

Researchers develop new method for the technological use of 2D nanomaterials

Nanosheets are finely structured two-dimensional materials and have great potential for innovation. They are fixed on top of each other in layered crystals, and must first be separated from each other so that they can be used, for example, to filter gas mixtures or for efficient gas barriers. A research team at the University of Bayreuth has now developed a gentle, environmentally-friendly process for this difficult process of delamination that can even be used on an industrial scale. This is the first time that a crystal from the technologically attractive group of zeolites has been made usable for a broad field of potential applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

An on-chip photonic deep neural network for image classification

Deep neural networks with applications from computer vision to medical diagnosis1,2,3,4,5 are commonly implemented using clock-based processors6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14, in which computation speed is mainly limited by the clock frequency and the memory access time. In the optical domain, despite advances in photonic computation15,16,17, the lack of scalable on-chip optical non-linearity and the loss of photonic devices limit the scalability of optical deep networks. Here we reportÂ an integrated end-to-end photonic deep neural network (PDNN) that performs sub-nanosecond image classification through direct processing of the optical waves impinging on the on-chip pixel array as they propagate through layers of neurons. In each neuron, linear computation is performed optically and the non-linear activation function is realized opto-electronically, allowing a classification time of under 570"‰ps, which is comparable with a single clock cycle of state-of-the-art digital platforms. A uniformly distributed supply light provides the same per-neuron optical output range, allowing scalability to large-scale PDNNs. Two-class and four-class classification of handwritten letters with accuracies higher than 93.8% and 89.8%, respectively, is demonstrated. Direct, clock-less processing of optical data eliminates analogue-to-digital conversion and the requirement for a large memory module, allowing faster and more energyÂ efficient neural networks for the next generations of deep learning systems.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Chemistry beyond the Hartree"“Fock energy via quantum computed moments

Quantum computers hold promise to circumvent the limitations of conventional computing for difficult molecular problems. However, the accumulation of quantum logic errors on real devices represents a major challenge, particularly in the pursuit of chemical accuracy requiring the inclusion of electronic correlation effects. In this work we implement the quantum computed moments (QCM) approach for hydrogen chain molecular systems up to H\(_6\). On a superconducting quantum processor, Hamiltonian moments, \(\langle H^p\rangle\) are computed with respect to the Hartree"“Fock state, which are then employed in Lanczos expansion theory to determine an estimate for the ground-state energy which incorporates electronic correlations and manifestly improves on the direct energy measurement. Post-processing purification of the raw QCM data takes the estimate below the Hartree"“Fock energy to within 99.9% of the exact electronic ground-state energy for the largest system studied, H\(_6\). Calculated dissociation curves indicate precision at about 10mH for this system and as low as 0.1mH for molecular hydrogen, H\(_2\), over a range of bond lengths. In the context of stringent precision requirements for chemical problems, these results provide strong evidence for the error suppression capability of the QCM method, particularly when coupled with post-processing error mitigation. While calculations based on the Hartree"“Fock state are tractable to classical computation, these results represent a first step towards implementing the QCM method in a quantum chemical trial circuit. Greater emphasis on more efficient representations of the Hamiltonian and classical preprocessing steps may enable the solution of larger systems on near-term quantum processors.
MATHEMATICS

