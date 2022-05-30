ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India to Provide Scholarships, Counselling to Those Orphaned by COVID-19

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUMBAI (Reuters) - India's federal government will provide educational scholarships, mental health counselling and health insurance to children who have been orphaned by the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. "For those who have lost a loved one to coronavirus, the change...

