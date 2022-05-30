India to Provide Scholarships, Counselling to Those Orphaned by COVID-19

Medical professionals discuss how they affect immunity as well as the necessity of these additional vaccinations. COVID-19 booster shots play a critical role in protecting against infection, hospitalization, and death related to COVID-19 infection, according to infectious disease experts who participated in a recent Contagion Peer Exchange panel, moderated by Peter Salgo, MD, professor of medicine and anesthesiology, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York City, New York. However, the panelists added that achieving herd immunity with vaccination may be difficult with the widespread vaccine hesitancy and lack of access to vaccines in developing countries. The panelists reviewed the importance of COVID-19 booster shots for promoting durable immunity, the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination on the individual and public health levels, and the role of booster shots in protecting against new virus variants.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO