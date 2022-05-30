ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Memorial Park Cemetery To Host Memorial Day Ceremony

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony on...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum Reacts To Deadly Mass Shooting At Tulsa Doctor's Office

Leaders from around the state are commenting on the mass shooting that left 5 people dead, including the suspected shooter, at medical building in Tulsa on Wednesday evening. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum called the Saint Francis campus "sacred ground." Following the shooting, Mayor Bynum spoke about the hospital and the...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
news9.com

Firefighters Battle Structure Fire In SE OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a structure fire on the city’s southeast side. The fire is located near Southeast 59th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Pittsburg County collision kills two women

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two woman are dead after a crash in Pittsburg County Wednesday morning. Troopers say 26-year-old Rebecca Miller was driving eastbound on State Highway 31 with two children in the car, and 51-year-old Mary Durbin was driving westbound. Both cars crossed over left of center and struck head-on in the roadway.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Park Cemetery#Memorial Day#Flyover
wdnonline.com

Miss SWOSU, teen to compete at Miss Oklahoma

Miss SWOSU Emily Gill of Lawton Eisenhower and Miss SWOSU’s Outstanding Teen Emma Youngblood of Walters will represent Southwestern Oklahoma State University at the Miss Oklahoma Competition is June 6-11 in the RiverSpirit Resort & Casino in Tulsa. Miss contestants and teen competitors will have their pageant preliminary competitions during the first days of the Miss Oklahoma pageant. The…
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Second life: Sand Springs couple has big plans for Discoveryland property

Many Tulsans have fond memories of Discoveryland, where so many of us spent a few summer evenings watching performances of “Oklahoma!”. The community theater tradition dates back to 1978, with more than 100,000 visitors attending performances annually. But after wild popularity and various financial issues, the venue had its final curtain call in 2011. The place sat unused, decaying and forgotten.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Tulsa organizations kick off 2022 Fan Drive

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 10th annual 2022 Fan Drive has kicked off this week, led by Westlake Ace Hardware and The Salvation Army. This year's drive will run through June 19. During the drive, Westlake Ace customers are asked to round up their change or make a monetary...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
publicradiotulsa.org

What happened to the Loch Ness Monster of Claremore, Oklahoma?

The below transcript has been edited for clarity. CASSIDY MUDD: Something unusual has happened at Claremore Lake. KWGS’s Elizabeth Caldwell has this report. ELIZABETH CALDWELL: It’s Memorial Day Weekend in Claremore, Oklahoma. At Claremore Lake, people are picnicking and exercising. The weather is cool and sunny. On the shoreline a woman named Daeonah Taylor is fishing with worms hooked to a pink fishing pole.
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Doctor's Office To Be Closed Rest Of Week After Deadly Shooting

A doctor's office that was the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon will be closed for the rest of the week. In a statement, the Saint Francis Health System said:. To allow our staff and caregivers the opportunity to process today's tragic incidents, all Warren Clinic appointments scheduled before noon tomorrow in the Tulsa or Broken Arrow area have been canceled. Additionally, the Warren Clinic Orthopedic offices in the Natalie Building will be closed for the balance of the week.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
MyArkLaMiss

Hearing set for man in fatal Oklahoma festival shooting

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A bond hearing is set for a 26-year-old man suspected of killing one person and wounding seven in a shooting at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma. The hearing for Skyler Buckner is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Muskogee. District Attorney Larry Edwards says he hasn’t determined what charges Buckner will […]
MUSKOGEE, OK
Eater

Two Groups in Oklahoma Are Developing a Blueprint for Successful Queer-Owned Restaurants

A decade ago, Oklahoma City’s queer scene consisted of a few gay bars and longstanding gay institution Hotel Habana (since renamed the District) squeezed into the 39th Street Entertainment District. Then 84 Hospitality and Humankind Hospitality, two of Oklahoma City’s most prolific restaurant groups that just so happen to be queer-owned, went on expansive tears across OKC. While the city’s LGBTQ community hasn’t yet achieved the national recognition of loud-and-proud hubs like the Mission in San Francisco or Chicago’s Northalsted, these two groups have quickly grown into local powerhouses — and their rise could offer a blueprint for building queer restaurant communities elsewhere.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Blavity

Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Advance Lawsuit And Receive Surprising Gift

May 31 marks the 101st anniversary of the beginning of the Tulsa Race Massacre that destroyed the prosperous Greenwood neighborhood, a community of Black wealth and achievement that had been nicknamed Black Wall Street. The horrific attack killed hundreds of people, destroyed thousands of homes and establishments and obliterated a 35-block neighborhood that had been thriving within the city of Tulsa. As knowledge of the massacre finally spread after decades of whitewashing, the few living survivors and the descendants of those who lived through the violence are finally moving a few steps closer to being compensated for the attack and its lingering impact on them and their community.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

OHP: One Person Injured in DUI Collision in Osage County

Personal injury collision occurred on Sunday at approximately 7:30pm on State Highway 20 and Ranchland Road approximately 4.3 miles west of Skiatook, OK in Osage County. Ronnie D. Brumfield, 69, of Hominy, OK. Transported by Miller EMS to St Johns in Tulsa and was admitted in good condition with head, arm, leg, and trunk internal injuries after being struck by a vehicle driven by Steven M. Burrows, 31, of Tulsa, who refused EMS.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

OKCFD Rescues Horse From Trench In NE OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department worked to rescue a horse that fell in a trench Tuesday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. The horse was trapped near Northeast 39th Street and Walnut. News 9 was on the scene to watch as the rescue unfolded.﻿. No injuries to the horse, named Shooter,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Area Emergency Management Expresses Concerns Of Keystone Flooding

Tuesday, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency said they are closely watching the river and lake levels as more rain is expected this week. The Army Corps of Engineers is releasing about 41,000 cubic feet of water out of Keystone Lake per second, but the lake level is still 12 feet above normal. Because so much water is being released the Arkansas River is up about four feet.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy