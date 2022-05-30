Memorial Park Cemetery To Host Memorial Day Ceremony

May 31 marks the 101st anniversary of the beginning of the Tulsa Race Massacre that destroyed the prosperous Greenwood neighborhood, a community of Black wealth and achievement that had been nicknamed Black Wall Street. The horrific attack killed hundreds of people, destroyed thousands of homes and establishments and obliterated a 35-block neighborhood that had been thriving within the city of Tulsa. As knowledge of the massacre finally spread after decades of whitewashing, the few living survivors and the descendants of those who lived through the violence are finally moving a few steps closer to being compensated for the attack and its lingering impact on them and their community.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO