Memorial Park Cemetery To Host Memorial Day Ceremony

Tulsa Police are asking family and friends of the victims and survivors to go to Memorial High School. The school is a block over from Saint Francis Hospital. People at the school are waiting for answers about where their loved one is. We've seen a lot of worried faces here...
Oklahoma Senator James Lankford issued a statement after a deadly mass shooting at a Tulsa medical facility left 5 people, including the suspected shooter, dead on Wednesday afternoon. Senator Lankford Tweeted out the statement on Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. In the statement, Lankford said: "Cindy and I are heartbroken to...
Leaders from around the state are commenting on the mass shooting that left 5 people dead, including the suspected shooter, at medical building in Tulsa on Wednesday evening. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum called the Saint Francis campus "sacred ground." Following the shooting, Mayor Bynum spoke about the hospital and the...
A woman describes receiving a text message from her husband, who works at the Warren Clinic Tower in Tulsa, Oklahoma, saying there was an active shooter and shots were fired at the St. Francis Hospital campus. June 1, 2022.
Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a structure fire on the city’s southeast side. The fire is located near Southeast 59th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two woman are dead after a crash in Pittsburg County Wednesday morning. Troopers say 26-year-old Rebecca Miller was driving eastbound on State Highway 31 with two children in the car, and 51-year-old Mary Durbin was driving westbound. Both cars crossed over left of center and struck head-on in the roadway.
The First Americans Museum and National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum are teaming up to offer guests one $25 ticket that gets them into both museums. Officials said the new joint ticket can be purchased at either museum.
Miss SWOSU Emily Gill of Lawton Eisenhower and Miss SWOSU’s Outstanding Teen Emma Youngblood of Walters will represent Southwestern Oklahoma State University at the Miss Oklahoma Competition is June 6-11 in the RiverSpirit Resort & Casino in Tulsa. Miss contestants and teen competitors will have their pageant preliminary competitions during the first days of the Miss Oklahoma pageant. The…
Many Tulsans have fond memories of Discoveryland, where so many of us spent a few summer evenings watching performances of “Oklahoma!”. The community theater tradition dates back to 1978, with more than 100,000 visitors attending performances annually. But after wild popularity and various financial issues, the venue had its final curtain call in 2011. The place sat unused, decaying and forgotten.
No explosives were found after a bomb threat was reported to be connected to the shooting at a Tulsa hospital, Muskogee Police said. Tulsa Police contacted Muskogee Police after the shooting at a hospital in Tulsa. It was possible that the shooter had planted a bomb at a home in...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 10th annual 2022 Fan Drive has kicked off this week, led by Westlake Ace Hardware and The Salvation Army. This year's drive will run through June 19. During the drive, Westlake Ace customers are asked to round up their change or make a monetary...
The below transcript has been edited for clarity. CASSIDY MUDD: Something unusual has happened at Claremore Lake. KWGS’s Elizabeth Caldwell has this report. ELIZABETH CALDWELL: It’s Memorial Day Weekend in Claremore, Oklahoma. At Claremore Lake, people are picnicking and exercising. The weather is cool and sunny. On the shoreline a woman named Daeonah Taylor is fishing with worms hooked to a pink fishing pole.
A doctor's office that was the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon will be closed for the rest of the week. In a statement, the Saint Francis Health System said:. To allow our staff and caregivers the opportunity to process today's tragic incidents, all Warren Clinic appointments scheduled before noon tomorrow in the Tulsa or Broken Arrow area have been canceled. Additionally, the Warren Clinic Orthopedic offices in the Natalie Building will be closed for the balance of the week.
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A bond hearing is set for a 26-year-old man suspected of killing one person and wounding seven in a shooting at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma. The hearing for Skyler Buckner is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Muskogee. District Attorney Larry Edwards says he hasn’t determined what charges Buckner will […]
A decade ago, Oklahoma City’s queer scene consisted of a few gay bars and longstanding gay institution Hotel Habana (since renamed the District) squeezed into the 39th Street Entertainment District. Then 84 Hospitality and Humankind Hospitality, two of Oklahoma City’s most prolific restaurant groups that just so happen to be queer-owned, went on expansive tears across OKC. While the city’s LGBTQ community hasn’t yet achieved the national recognition of loud-and-proud hubs like the Mission in San Francisco or Chicago’s Northalsted, these two groups have quickly grown into local powerhouses — and their rise could offer a blueprint for building queer restaurant communities elsewhere.
May 31 marks the 101st anniversary of the beginning of the Tulsa Race Massacre that destroyed the prosperous Greenwood neighborhood, a community of Black wealth and achievement that had been nicknamed Black Wall Street. The horrific attack killed hundreds of people, destroyed thousands of homes and establishments and obliterated a 35-block neighborhood that had been thriving within the city of Tulsa. As knowledge of the massacre finally spread after decades of whitewashing, the few living survivors and the descendants of those who lived through the violence are finally moving a few steps closer to being compensated for the attack and its lingering impact on them and their community.
Personal injury collision occurred on Sunday at approximately 7:30pm on State Highway 20 and Ranchland Road approximately 4.3 miles west of Skiatook, OK in Osage County. Ronnie D. Brumfield, 69, of Hominy, OK. Transported by Miller EMS to St Johns in Tulsa and was admitted in good condition with head, arm, leg, and trunk internal injuries after being struck by a vehicle driven by Steven M. Burrows, 31, of Tulsa, who refused EMS.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department worked to rescue a horse that fell in a trench Tuesday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. The horse was trapped near Northeast 39th Street and Walnut. News 9 was on the scene to watch as the rescue unfolded.. No injuries to the horse, named Shooter,...
Tuesday, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency said they are closely watching the river and lake levels as more rain is expected this week. The Army Corps of Engineers is releasing about 41,000 cubic feet of water out of Keystone Lake per second, but the lake level is still 12 feet above normal. Because so much water is being released the Arkansas River is up about four feet.
