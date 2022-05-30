ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ex-rebel, businessman to vie in Colombia presidential runoff

By ASTRID SUAREZ, REGINA GARCIA CANO
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ax8bZ_0fumMcne00
Colombia Elections Presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, with the Historical Pact coalition, gives a thumbs up to supporters on election night in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Petro will advance to a runoff contest in June after none of the six candidates in Sunday's first round got half the vote. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) (Fernando Vergara)

BOGOTA, Colombia — (AP) — Colombian voters opted for a dramatic change in presidential politics, choosing a leftist former rebel and an outsider populist businessman to advance to a runoff election in June amid hopes a new face can pull them out of the economic damage from the pandemic.

Leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro led the field of six candidates Sunday with just over 40% of the votes, while real estate tycoon Rodolfo Hernández, who has no close ties to any political parties, finished second with more than 28%, election officials reported.

Both are far different from the conservatives and moderates that have long governed the South American country.

Petro, the front-runner throughout the campaign, could become Colombia’s first head of state from the left, which for years has been marginalized for its perceived association with the nation’s armed conflict. Hernández, whose showing surprised many, has been compared to former U.S. President Donald Trump for his anti-establishment rhetoric.

They will face off June 19 in the same polarized environment and growing discontent over increasing inequality and inflation that shadowed the election's first round. A candidate needed 50% of the votes to win outright in the opening round.

There has been a series of leftist political victories in Latin America, where voters have been dissatisfied with the economic situation. Chile, Peru and Honduras elected leftist presidents in 2021, and in Brazil, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is leading the polls for this year’s presidential election. Mexico elected a leftist president in 2018.

A victory by Petro could pose challenges to the U.S., which has backed Colombia's fight against leftist rebels and drug traffickers for decades.

Petro wants to renegotiate a free trade agreement with the U.S. that has boosted imports of American products like powdered milk and corn. and instead favor local producers.

He also promises to change how Colombia fights drug cartels that produce around 90% of cocaine currently sold in the U.S. The senator often criticizes U.S. drug policy in the hemisphere, saying it focuses too much on eradicating illegal crops and arresting kingpins. He wants to boost help for rural areas, to give farmers alternatives to growing coca, the plant used to make cocaine.

Hernandez, meanwhile, won in some of Colombia's most traditionally conservative departments. “The rejection of the status quo even among many of the most conservative Colombians ... really does show a disgust with the traditional workings of Colombian politics,” said Adam Isacson, an expert on Colombia at the Washington Office on Latin America think tank.

Hernandez surged at the campaign's end to slip past Federico Gutierrez, a former mayor of Medellin who was seen as the continuity candidate and ran on a pro-business, economic growth platform.

Petro has promised to make significant adjustments to the economy, including tax reform, and to change how Colombia fights drug cartels and other armed groups. Hernández promises to reduce wasteful government spending and to offer rewards for people who report corrupt officials.

“What is in dispute today is change. The political parties allied to the government of (incumbent Ivan) Duque, his political project, has been defeated in Colombia,” Petro told his supporters as they celebrated at his campaign headquarters in Bogotá. He said the vote sends "that message to the world: A period is ending; an era is ending.”

Hernández, in a livestream after early results showed he advanced to the runoff, said he remains committed to end “corruption as a system of government.”

“These next few days will be decisive in determining the future of the country,” he said.

This was the second presidential election held since the government signed in 2016 a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as FARC for its initials in Spanish. But the divisive agreement was not a main issue during the campaign, which focused on poverty, inflation and other challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.

It is Petro’s third attempt to become president. He was defeated in 2018 by Duque, who was not eligible to seek reelection.

In a sign of the resistance to a leftist government, Gutierrez endorsed Hernández shortly after he failed to advance to the runoff.

“Knowing that our position is decisive for the future of Colombia, we have made a decision ... We do not want to lose the country,” Gutierrez said, adding that he would support Hernández because he does not want to put Colombia “at risk.”

Petro was once a rebel with the now-defunct M-19 movement and was granted amnesty after being jailed for his involvement with the group.

Some see comparisons to Trump in Hernandez, the former mayor of the north-central city of Bucaramanga.

“They share that they have speeches against the establishment, against that traditional policy, not only seen from the government, but from the traditional opposition,” said Johan Caldas, a political analyst at Universidad de la Sabana. He said their freedom from traditional party ideology and structure convinces people "who find an option for change that is just far from the traditional left or right.”

A Gallup poll conducted earlier this month said 75% of Colombians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction and only 27% approve of Duque.

The pandemic set back the country’s anti-poverty efforts by at least a decade. Official figures show that 39% of Colombia’s 51.6 million residents lived on less than $89 a month last year, which has a slight improvement from 42.5% in 2020.

Inflation reached its highest levels in two decades last month, hitting 9.2%.

“The vote serves to change the country and I think that this responsibility falls a lot on young people who want to reach standards that allow us to have a decent life,” said Juan David González, 28, who voted for the second time in a presidential election.

The new president will have to decide whether to resume peace talks, suspended by Duque, with the National Liberation Army, a guerrilla group founded in the 1960s. The president will also have to deal with violence from FARC dissidents who rejected the peace accord as well as the Gulf Clan cartel.

And corruption is on many Colombians' minds.

“Corruption in state entities is the main problem in the country,” said voter Édgar González in Bogotá. “... A very big change is taking place in the country’s politics and if we all exercise the right we are going to achieve that change.”

___

Garcia Cano reported from Caracas, Venezuela.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'The most dangerous drug trafficker in the world' is extradited from Colombia to America under heavy armed guard: 'Otoniel' led the violent Gulf Clan before being caught in operation with 500 soldiers and 22 helicopters after a decade on the run

Colombian drug lord Dairo Antonio ‘Otoniel’ Úsuga will be arraigned before a federal court judge in New York on Thursday. Úsuga, the leader of the notorious Gulf Clan cartel, was turned over to Drug Enforcement Agents in the South American nation’s capital of Bogotá on Thursday afternoon and flown to a New York-area airport where he arrived later in the evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Colombian police kill fugitive drug kingpin

A fugitive member of Colombia's Gulf Clan drug cartel wanted by the United States has been killed by police in the South American country, the government said Thursday. The Gulf Clan, Colombia's biggest drug cartel, launched a revenge campaign this month, closing schools and bringing transport to a standstill in the country's north after its boss, Dairo Antonio Usaga, was extradited to the United States to face trafficking charges there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Petro
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica

Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

Biggest wave of Cuban migrants into US since 1980 is driving policy changes

About 115,000 Cubans — more than one percent of the island’s population — have left their homeland fleeing poverty and repression and reached the U.S. in the past seven months, a mass migration wave on a scale not seen in four decades that has prompted recent changes in U.S. policy and provided the Cuban government an escape valve following unprecedented protests last year.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farc#Venezuela#Presidential Politics#Ap#Colombian#Conservatives#South American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Brazil
Daily Mail

Jill Biden insists there WON'T be a boycott of Joe's Summit of the Americas: First Lady says Latin American nations she visited have assured her they'll be there as she returns home from six-day trip

Jill Biden on Monday wrapped her goodwill tour of Latin America ahead of her husband's troubled Summit of the Americas with an event tied to the administration's message: 'Planting the Seeds of Security.'. The first lady insisted she is worried about a boycott of the event in Los Angeles later...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Colombian cartel stages 'armed strike' over leader's extradition

A Colombian drug cartel has set fire to dozens of vehicles, retaliating over the extradition of the group's leader to the United States on trafficking charges, authorities said Friday. The United States accuses Usuga and the Gulf Clan of trafficking at least 73 tons of cocaine into the US between 2003 and 2012.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Colombia Police Kill Accused Top Drug Trafficker Who Escaped Jail

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Juan Larinson Castro, better known as Matamba, an accused top Colombian drug trafficker who escaped a maximum-security prison in the Andean country earlier this year, was killed in a police operation to try and recapture him on Thursday, the government said. Matamba was an important member of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

Venezuela, Cuba rally after rejection from Los Angeles summit

The leftist leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Bolivia railed against the United States Friday in Havana, days ahead of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, whose invitation list has overshadowed the agenda. US President Joe Biden has described the June 6-10 summit, being held in the United States for only the second time, as an opportunity to champion democracy over authoritarianism and has not invited the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela or Nicaragua.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Leader of now-defunct Colombian drug cartel dies in US jail

Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela, an elderly leader of the former Cali cartel that smuggled vast amounts of cocaine from Colombia to the United States in the 1980s and 1990s, has died in a U.S. prison, his lawyer said Wednesday. In 2020, a judge had denied Rodríguez Orejuela, who was in his 80s, early release on compassionate grounds from a prison in Butner, North Carolina. His attorney, David O. Markus, had said at the time that the former drug kingpin was suffering a range of health problems. “We were very sad to learn about his passing last night,″ Markus said Wednesday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
69K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy