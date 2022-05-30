ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

How to share your screen on FaceTime

Android Authority
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's easy to share your screen. Sometimes while on a video call, it becomes necessary to share your screen, in order to make a point or to clarify something. While not as elegant as screen-sharing tools on Zoom or Google Meet, FaceTime also has screen-sharing capabilities. Here is how to do...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

How to make and share your Amazon wish list

Keep track of your most wanted items to see when they're on sale or back in stock. Many of us have things in mind we wished we’d own but just don’t have the funds to buy right now. By keeping track of those items in a list, Amazon will notify you when they go on sale or have been re-stocked, so you can decide to buy them or share them with someone to suggest a birthday gift. Here’s how to make and share your Amazon wish list.
LIFESTYLE
Android Authority

How to FaceTime on Android or Windows

Now Android and Windows users can get a taste of the Apple. Until recently, if you wanted to use FaceTime, you needed to have an Apple device. There was no way around it as FaceTime was a walled garden and nobody else could come in. But recently, perhaps in an attempt to steal away some users from Zoom and Google Meet, Apple has started to allow users of Android and Windows a little peek into FaceTime land. There’s no native FaceTime app for Android and Windows yet, and only an Apple user can start the call. But it’s a start.
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

How to turn captions on or off on Instagram

Instagram is the ideal platform for sharing visual content like photos and videos. As you may know, whenever a user posts a photo to their Instagram account, they publish a caption with it that describes the content, gives it context, and is optimized with hashtags. However, did you know that you could see captions—or subtitles—on Instagram videos, too? Let’s discuss how to turn captions on or off on Instagram videos.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facetime#Google Meet#Screen Sharing
GeekyGadgets

How to Fix iPhone WiFi when it is not working

If your iPhone WiFi is not working we have some handy tips in this guide which should help you work out what the issue is and why your device may not be connecting to the WiFi. There are a number of things that could be causing your iPhone to not...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Turn on or Off Flash Notification on iPhone

Flash notifications are a perfect way to keep track of incoming texts, phone calls, and notifications on your devices. This feature comes in extra handy if your phone is on vibrate, helping you draw attention to your phone whenever there is a notification ping. Thankfully, the flash LED for alerts...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

You told us: You don't compromise quality with Google Photos backups

Original quality was the big winner, while Express was the big loser here. Google Photos switched from free high-quality backups to 15GB of free storage last year, making for a massive change after years of offering unlimited free storage. Now that this change has been around for a while, we...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
Android Authority

How to play with your friends in Apex Legends Mobile

It's always better when you know your teammates. Playing with friends in a squad in Apex Legends Mobile has a lot of benefits. Knowing and practicing the game with people you talk to can increase chemistry and give you an advantage over three solo players in a squad. Apex knows that this is a highly social game and makes it rather easy to do so. Here is how to hook up with friends in Apex Legends Mobile.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Twitter Waves Goodbye to TweetDeck for Mac

Twitter has announced that it is saying goodbye to TweetDeck for Mac. After July 1, TweetDeck will no longer be available as a standalone Mac app. The company has stated that they will be focusing on improving the web version of TweetDeck — the last remaining version. TweetDeck was...
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

Need a Second Phone Number? How to Get Started With Google Voice

You likely have one phone number for your mobile phone through which you make and get phone calls, send and receive text messages, and handle other related tasks. But sometimes you could use a second number for personal and professional phone calls and text messages. Or perhaps you’d like a different number to use when you set up accounts at websites.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Hints drop for a new Google Pixel line we've never seen before

It's possible this could be an even higher-end device than the Google Pixel 7 Pro. A mysterious phone — possibly a 2022 Google Pixel — has been discovered in official Google code. The phone appears to be in a similar category as the Pixel 7 Pro. Could this...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Google to Fold Duo Into Meet to Create Single Video-Calling App

Google is folding Duo, a mobile video-calling app, into Meet, its videoconferencing app, creating a single service that will work across all devices, the company said on Wednesday. Duo, released in 2016, is an Android and iOS app that offers end-to-end encrypted video calling on low-bandwidth networks. On the Google...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Amazon kills off book purchases via Kindle Android app: Here are a few solutions

Amazon has disabled book purchases via the Kindle app from June 1, but there are a few workarounds you can use. Amazon’s Kindle is the most popular ebook storefront around, offering a variety of ebooks for purchase as well as the Kindle Unlimited subscription plan. The company also offers Kindle apps on a variety of platforms, including Android.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

YouTube Music is Google's latest app to show tablets a little love

Android 12L is one of many baby steps Google is taking to bring the OS's functionality on tablets up to par with Apple and iPadOS. You could consider the company's mission to update its own apps for tablet-friendliness as another 20 or so steps it'll need to take. Progress has been gradual, but persistent, and it looks like YouTube Music is the latest step with a few small, but meaningful interface tweaks.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to purchase digital content in Amazon apps on Android

Amazon removed payment options for digital content from its apps on Android in May 2022, forcing customers to find other ways to acquire ebooks, music, films, and TV shows. While it’s still possible to use the Amazon Shopping app to buy physical items like you always could, you can no longer use any of the company’s apps from the Google Play Store to get digital goods. Thankfully, there are ways to work around this, and there’s even an option to get this functionality back into the apps.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Meta adds a new ‘Calls’ tab to Messenger

Meta’s Messenger app has become an incredibly popular way to make free voice and video calls. Now, a new design tweak will make the call button (slightly) easier to find. Meta is adding a dedicated tab for audio and video calls to the function bar at the bottom of the app. The new tab will appear alongside “Chats”, “Stories” and “People”, and open up to a list of the user’s contacts, along with separate buttons for voice and video calls. It’s a subtle change, but likely a move to make Messenger seem more like a messaging and calling app in the style of Whatsapp. Prior to the change, users had to open up a separate chat thread with a friend in order to call them. The new feature allows users to dial friends directly,and may also serve as an introduction to those less familiar with Messenger’s calling features.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Google Is Merging Its Video Conferencing Apps

Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOGL subsidiary Google says it is merging its Meet and Duo video conferencing applications. What Happened: The announcement was made in a blog post by Javier Soltero, vice president and general manager for Google Workspace on Wednesday. Soltero said Google would be adding all Meet features to...
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Google to combine Meet and Duo into a single-platform mobile app

Google made a big announcement today, revealing that it is combining two of its video-calling apps to create a single video streaming platform that it will call Meet. The two video platforms that will be combined include Meet and Duo. The former is a streaming video platform used to engage as many as 250 people in a single video chat. Duo is a free video chat app for iOS and Android.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy