Boating accident in Georgia kills 4 members of the same family
Two major accidents on the water left dozens...www.today.com
I saw this on the news today. The negligence of a drunk boat driver. He is a murderer and I hope he is trialed. Rest in peace to that poor family. God bless the community. 🙏🙏🙏😔
So horrible and tragic! A nice respectable family unnecessarily wiped out by a drunk driving a boat!😡
Foghorn, Perhaps your thinking about a 72 hour cooling off period before buying a boat. Gosh, it worked so well with mass murderers at public schools.
