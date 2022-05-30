ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Boating accident in Georgia kills 4 members of the same family

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo major accidents on the water left dozens...

Olivia Bouvier
2d ago

I saw this on the news today. The negligence of a drunk boat driver. He is a murderer and I hope he is trialed. Rest in peace to that poor family. God bless the community. 🙏🙏🙏😔

Fringe
2d ago

So horrible and tragic! A nice respectable family unnecessarily wiped out by a drunk driving a boat!😡

Roberto
2d ago

Foghorn, Perhaps your thinking about a 72 hour cooling off period before buying a boat. Gosh, it worked so well with mass murderers at public schools.

