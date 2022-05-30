ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Got A Popular Skincare Laser Treatment And It Went Badly — The Stories You DON'T Hear But Sadly Do Happen

By Krista Torres
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EoBQ_0fumKR6x00

Hi, I'm Krista, and — as a woman in her 30s — I've unfortunately allowed society to instill in me an unhealthy mindset when it comes to my skin and aging. (Sorry, I am pretty sure I have food in my mouth in the below pic.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dr2Kq_0fumKR6x00

Because of this, I have gone back and forth with the idea of getting botox, fillers, and much more. I'm at the age where women continuously tell me, "Girl, it's time" when I tell them I haven't gotten botox yet. Anyway, It's hard to admit how mean I truly have been to myself in terms of aging and my face, especially recently.

Krista Torres

So, in January, I got a CO2 CoolPeel® laser treatment which, among other things, is supposed to help soften wrinkles and create a more even skin tone and texture. I convinced myself I needed this — and the harsh lights of restaurant bathrooms made me even more sure that I was in dire need of this procedure.

CW

So, I got the treatment, and it hurt like hell — the aesthetician said I wouldn't need numbing cream, but I wish I would have requested it. Anyway, the procedure took about 10 minutes and was considered "successful." Redness is expected afterward, and this is exactly what I experienced:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUMhA_0fumKR6x00
Krista Torres

I was told that the redness would subside after 24-48 hours, but after one week, the redness was still there:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ui7ry_0fumKR6x00

CO2 lasers can take up to two weeks to heal, but the majority of people are completely healed within one to five days.

Krista Torres

I tried to remain calm and let another week go by...and then another...and then another. The redness began developing into patchy areas throughout my face:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFNIB_0fumKR6x00

My doctor pretty much dismissed what I was experiencing and told me that my skin was having a more sensitive reaction (they said a referral to a dermatologist wasn't necessary just yet). I was told to continue using the Cetaphil gentle cleanser and give it more time to heal.

Krista Torres

After over a month, the redness wasn't as bad, but I then slowly started developing some discoloration and small bumps on my face:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Suzd_0fumKR6x00

My skincare routine consisted of cleansing with Cetaphil and applying basic moisturizer + SPF — and of course, staying out of the sun.

Krista Torres

I know this is different lighting, but the pic on the left was what my skin looked like before the procedure for reference:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yEx6_0fumKR6x00
Krista Torres

This is when I decided I had waited long enough. I went back to the place where I had the procedure done and was informed that I developed hyperpigmentation. They prescribed me a low percentage of hydroquinone to dab on areas where there was discoloration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYTDs_0fumKR6x00

Hydroquinone is a prescription-only bleaching treatment that is said to be the “gold standard” when it comes to fading melasma and hyperpigmentation.

Bacsica / Getty Images/iStockphoto

After using the medication for a few weeks in the areas where the hyperpigmentation had manifested, I was happy to see that it was working to fade some of the discoloration...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utIaJ_0fumKR6x00
Krista Torres

However, it aggravated my skin and started making other spots of hyperpigmentation even worse than before, so I stopped. (I also was still dealing with the bumps which seemed to be getting worse at this point.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOVvb_0fumKR6x00

These bumps felt very different from acne, so I knew that wasn't what it was, and I didn't think it was an allergic reaction to the prescription because, as I said above, the bumps weren't in areas where I had applied the cream.

Krista Torres

I had been able to mask the hyperpigmentation with makeup, but because the bumps were visible with foundation as you can see in the pic below — it was personally upsetting, and I was feeling very defeated (and exhausted). I was mostly mad at myself because I was realizing how good my skin actually was prior to me trying to make it more youthful and "perfect" with laser treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9i0P_0fumKR6x00

PLEASE NOTE: I am aware that what I was experiencing was minuscule in comparison to the multitude of skin conditions others face, but it was something very new for me.

Krista Torres

A reality in today's society is that sometimes you have to get more than one opinion and shop around until you find a doctor that is right for you. So, that's what I did. I want to preface this by saying that, because of my job, I have access to some of the best experts in the industry. I am fully aware of my privilege and so grateful that I was able to connect with top-rated Beverly Hills dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban .

Dr. Shamban is a cosmetic dermatologist who is the owner of AvaMD and the co-founder of LA Med Spa .

@dravasays / Instagram: @dravasays

After meeting with her, she informed me that what I had developed was rosacea. Luckily, it was a very mild form, but she confirmed that — in addition to hyperpigmentation — CO2 lasers can cause an immune response that triggers rosacea to manifest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKf1y_0fumKR6x00

The above photo is not me — it is a stock image of what traditional rosacea can look like.

Yuliya Shauerman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Now, in severe cases of ongoing rosacea, laser technology may be beneficial. In my case, Dr. Shamban believed I could be successfully treated with the right topical agents (plus, with my recent laser experience, I was not ready to do it again). Here is what she gave me:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rFyV_0fumKR6x00

Pictured above is Dermal Repair Cream and Calm-R Facial Serum to help calm the redness caused by the rosacea.

Note: Dr. Shamban provided me with these products free of charge. You do not need a prescription to get them, but they are only available at medical spas such as hers.

Krista Torres

Unfortunately, the Dermal Repair Cream caused me to get cystic-like bumps, and I immediately stopped using it. Dr. Shamban then prescribed me azelaic acid — a topical cream that has anti-inflammatory properties — but it also caused more bumps/irritation. So, I stopped using that as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQn7x_0fumKR6x00

(The azelaic acid prescription wasn't cheap since it was considered a non-formulary by my insurance, so I was REALLY bummed about that.)

Krista Torres

And I was back to the drawing board, lol. I started a new cleanser — EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser — and a topical metronidazole prescription that was prescribed through a dermatologist from my medical insurance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bOBLf_0fumKR6x00

(I also continued using the Calm-R facial serum since my skin didn't negatively react to that.)

Krista Torres

This new regimen has kept things "under control" for about a month — meaning my skin hasn't had a reaction, which is good, but it really isn't making things better as of yet. Dr. Shamban told me that, at this point, I may just have to wait for things to subside. She said she is confident my skin will eventually heal itself, but since it has been four months at this point, I am just accepting that this is how my skin is now. (Again, I had the laser treatment done in January for reference.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ONz2f_0fumKR6x00

Dr. Shamban offered me to try another prescription called Soolantra — a different topical agent that helps rosacea — so that may be next on the agenda.

AGAIN, I know I am lucky that what happened to me is very mild and with makeup/good ring lights, it's not noticeable.

Krista Torres

So, why did I write this article? There are several reasons, but as lasers and chemical peels become more popular, I mainly wanted to share my experience to help educate others on the risks involved before undergoing these procedures. And I am not a standalone case — this woman's nightmare of getting a facial laser treatment is all the proof you need .

Looking back now, I do believe it is important to ONLY get treatment from a place you have vetted and trust. I got my treatment at a credible business, but looking back, there were some things that made me a bit uncomfortable that I probably wouldn't overlook knowing what I know now (for example, the aesthetician had me hold a mirror up to my face and basically told me everything that was wrong with it and where I needed fillers and botox).

Also, I want to share what DID work for me in terms of battling this mild rosacea/hyperpigmentation. I LOVE the EltaMD cleanser. It gets super foamy, and I just love how it makes my skin feel afterward — it's more costly ( $30.50 ) than the Cetaphil cleanser but worth it IMO. The Calm-R I feel has been able to reduce some of the redness, so I would also recommend that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dxfa3_0fumKR6x00

When it comes to prescriptions, the metronidazole has been helping with the bumps, but Dr. Shamban did suggest I ask my other dermatologist to up the prescription to 1%. The hydroquinone works, but it also started making the hyperpigmentation worse in some areas, so that is one I would say use with EXTREME caution.

(Obviously, ask your dermatologist because we are all unique and what worked for me may not be suitable for you.)

Krista Torres

Lastly, I want to encourage everyone to be nicer to themselves. I now have a newfound appreciation for my skin, and I am learning to accept myself as I creep closer and closer to 40 every day 😜.

TNT

***I don't want this to scare anyone away from getting laser treatments!!! What I experienced IS rare , and lasers can be VERY beneficial. In fact, my good friend had a laser treatment to minimize her sunspots, and it worked wonders for her. So, my final advice is to find a dermatologist you trust and confide in them before undergoing any sort of skin procedure.***

Alright — if you have hyperpigmentation and/or rosacea, share your best tips below to help those of us who need it!!!

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

