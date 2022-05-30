ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills still have roster work to do before training camp

By Nick Fierro
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5vDN_0fumKNpH00

Bills GM Brandon Beane still has some roster tweaks up his sleeve.

What by all accounts has been a great offseason of roster tweaking by Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane isn't over. The process actually never stops, even into the postseason.

Beane reminded everyone of that right after the NFL Draft.

"The job between now and when we show up at St. John Fisher [for training camp] is to try and make this team as competitive as possible every single day," he said. "So we're not done today or tomorrow. There will be more veterans on the streat. We'll continue to kind of circulate through the waiver wires at this point."

One area in particular is worth watching before or during training camp: The secondary.

As expected, the Bills addressed their cornerback shortage in the Draft, taking Florida's Kaiir Elam in the the first round and Villanova's Christian Benford in the sixth. They followed that up by adding undrafted free agents Travon Fuller and Ja'Marcus Ingram.

The question, in the wake of losing starter Levi Wallace to free agency and other outside starter Tre'Davious White indefinitely to a wrecked knee suffered last Thanksgiving, is whether they've done enough. White is still months away, with no clear timetable, from even being cleared to practice.

In the meantime the Bills are carrying just five safeties on their 90-man roster. One of them is starter Jordan Poyer, who is absent from OTAs because he hasn't been able to get the contract extension he's seeking.

Fellow starter Micah Hyde also hasn't shown up, leaving most of the offseason work to this point to Damar Hamlin, Jaquan Johnson and Josh Thomas, who have combined for one start and 250 snaps with the defense in their careers. Cornerback Siran Neal also can play safety too.

For Beane, there's not necessarily a rush, though some cornerbacks like Kyle Fuller and James Bradberry have recently been taken off the market.

Beane and the coaches likely will determine during OTAs and the mandatory minicamp that run through the middle of June whether they need to add to their secondary or stand pat.

How they choose to deal with Poyer also could affect their actions in the free-agent market as they attempt to improve upon the NFL's top-ranked defense in 2021.

The top corners on the market now are Joe Haden, Trae Waynes and Xavier Rhodes.

Landon Collins, who's been limited by injury to 20 games over the previous two seasons, is nevertheless the top safety option at age 28.

None of the other position groups are immune from tweaking, either, even though the Bills may seem on paper to have their finest roster of the free agency era.

In that sense, it sometimes can be a positive when key veterans like Poyer and Hyde aren't around or White remains unavailable, because it gives the coaches a chance to better evaluate those behind them on the depth chart.

There are no certainties.

But the roster they have now almost certainly will not be identical to the one that takes the field at St. John Fisher in July.

Bills offseason schedule

OTAs

May 31-June 2

June 6-7

June 9-10

Mandatory minicamp

June 14-16

Training camp

TBA at St. John Fisher College and ADPRO Sports Training center

BOOKMARK OUR SITE: For more Bills news and features, visit SI.com's Fan Nation regularly .

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro . Email to Nicky300@aol.com .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ latest signing puts Ndamukong Suh return to bed

Free agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 while helping them to build one of the better defenses in the league. However, Suh’s 2022 return is unlikely after the latest move made by the Buccaneers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team has agreed to sign former Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Steelers Cut Rookie Signing Following Short Stint

Trevon Mason didn't enjoy a long career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, less than three weeks after signing him as an undrafted free agent, the Steelers officially released the defensive tackle. Mason, who also worked out for the New York Jets, earned a spot on the Steelers during rookie...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Packers Coach Has Strong Words for Absent Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
Buffalo, NY
Football
Orchard Park, NY
Sports
City
Florida, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Buffalo, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills Suspension News

The Buffalo Bills' linebacker room took a bit of a hit this Wednesday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, veteran linebacker Andre Smith has received a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. He's being suspended for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Smith, a former seventh-round pick out...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Sports#Buffalo Bills#Villanova
ClutchPoints

Steelers star Najee Harris calls out media ‘cornballs’ after bombshell weight revelation

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is coming off a terrific rookie NFL season and he could be coming back even bigger and stronger in 2022. However, Harris wasn’t pleased when reporters claimed he put on a lot of weight for OTA’s. The RB weighed 232 lbs in 21′ according to most pages, but Harris made sure to set the record straight when he came in at 244 lbs at camp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jaguars Sends Young Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Villanova University
Gridiron Junkies

Best Available NFL Free Agents Right Now

The NFL free agency class of 2022 is more diverse than it is showy. Even though the high end of this list doesn't feature many young players in their prime, I've never had to leave so many good possibilities out of the Top 101. The NFL is becoming more and more of a one-year contract league, and this list reflects that with a number of well-known players.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame great retires from NFL

Notre Dame has had very few players as impactful as stephon Tuitt over the last couple of decades and it was no surprise when he turned into a second round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014. On Wednesday Tuitt announced his retirement from the NFL. Tuitt played in 91...
PITTSBURGH, PA
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
612
Followers
509
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy