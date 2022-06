New Market fell behind 4-1 on Tuesday at Montezuma, but they rallied with four runs in the top of the sixth inning to take the lead and it turned out to be enough. The Shockers improve to 3-0 as Brody Pickette had a big game at the plate. He finished 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, while Kaden Spaid and Calvin Pastel added two hits each.

