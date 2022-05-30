ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

President Biden promises action as mourning Uvalde residents urge him to “do something”

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden and first woman Jill Biden visited Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, the place they...

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
At a certain point, you almost have to be impressed by the sheer obstinate creativity conservatives are able to muster when it comes to first justifying, and then misdirecting attention from their irrational need to own high-powered weapons of war. And nowhere in recent memory has that ingenuity been more prominently featured than among the Republican lawmakers and policy-shapers who have spent the days following the massacre of 19 children at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school desperately pivoting between a full-throated defense of all things gun-related and an equally vociferous condemnation of everything else — doors, teachers, you name it. So long as it’s not a gun, it seems, conservatives have shown themselves eager to at least consider the possibility that whatever it is shares the blame for the country’s deadliest school shooting in years.
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller says pro-lifers worry about the baby in the womb but kill the 9-year-old child. That works for politicians and politics, people that they say that are pro-life and is so narrow their vision. To be pro-life that we will call in the Catholic church, respect life has to be consistent, which means from the womb conception to natural death and all in between. And that means children, the youth, the sick, the drug addicts, the, married people, the homeless, the people in death row, we have to be consistent. And for the most part, politicians are not consistent and they use the pro-life to promote their base. And it's a very narrow picture to take care of the baby in the womb and to kill it when it's nine years old, how do you what, what is the logic there?"
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants an immediate safety review of all public schools in the state. His call to action comes a week and one day after 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary school, and two months after Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police had active shooter training at a local high school.Robb School Memorial Fund  In a Facebook post from March 22, the Uvalde CISD police said they held the training to "prepare as best as possible" for an active shooter situation. Preparation was a key theme in Gov. Abbott's letter...
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) has condemned Gov. Greg Abbott's response to the Uvalde school shooting - calling it "weak." "We don't need more committees on school safety," TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in a statement. "Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an...
In light of the Uvalde tragedy, many school districts are looking to act to make changes. What some of you don't know is that there was a 'close call' in La Vernia earlier this year. According to La Vernia ISD, someone tried to enter their campus in January. At that point, the school district went into to action to ensure the safety of its students, faculty, and staff. In April, the La Vernia school board did approve what is called the guardian program.
All the patients had “large destructive wounds,” said Dr. Lillian Liao, a pediatric trauma surgeon in San Antonio. And these were the children who have so far survived the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Here are the children and teachers who did not survive. “When a high-velocity firearm enters...
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott said America is grieving after the massacre at an Uvalde elementary school, but suggested that no law would have stopped the gunman. The Republican delivered taped remarks to the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston on Friday, just days after a gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
