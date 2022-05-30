President Biden promises action as mourning Uvalde residents urge him to “do something”

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller says pro-lifers worry about the baby in the womb but kill the 9-year-old child. That works for politicians and politics, people that they say that are pro-life and is so narrow their vision. To be pro-life that we will call in the Catholic church, respect life has to be consistent, which means from the womb conception to natural death and all in between. And that means children, the youth, the sick, the drug addicts, the, married people, the homeless, the people in death row, we have to be consistent. And for the most part, politicians are not consistent and they use the pro-life to promote their base. And it's a very narrow picture to take care of the baby in the womb and to kill it when it's nine years old, how do you what, what is the logic there?"

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO