ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lincoln Memorial's 100th anniversary: A bastion of hope in troubled times

By Forrest Brown
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Lincoln Memorial is marking its 100th anniversary. It officially opened on the National Mall on May 30, 1922. What does this special place have to teach us about the past -- and the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where did Memorial Day start and why do Americans celebrate it?

Americans are celebrating Memorial Day on Monday 30 May, in honour of those who have lost their lives serving in the US military.The holiday, which also marks the unofficial start to summer, is observed annually on the last Monday of May, with most Americans receiving the day off from work.The nation commemorates the holiday with a service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, with the president typically laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Across the country, people wear red poppies in tribute to the fallen soldiers and participate in parades. This is everything you need...
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Celebrate Memorial Day holiday, but remember its purpose

Memorial Day is a United States federal holiday established to mourn and remember the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May. Each year on Memorial Day a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3:00 p.m. local time. From 1868 to 1970 Memorial Day was observed on May 30, no matter what day of the week it fell on.
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Howard Taft
Person
Robert Todd Lincoln
Person
Anwar Sadat
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Marian Anderson
Fox News

Memorial Day should be every day in America

For some of us, every day is Memorial Day. For all Americans, it should be. It is our responsibility as citizens to study our history, to recognize what was risked and sacrificed from the inception of this nation up through today so that we could have the freedoms, options, and opportunities we do. The ability to choose our path regardless of station, to succeed and fail based on our merits and on our decisions, to live our dreams is unique in the annals of history. Those liberties did not pre-exist. They were hard won. Honoring, respecting, and appreciating the sacrifices of generations past, and then safeguarding and preserving those freedoms for our children and grandchildren is the duty of every American.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy