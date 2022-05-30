How I booked my $18,584 honeymoon business-class flights for less than $200

For many travelers, Dubai is known for being one of the world’s most luxurious destinations. From its magnificent skyscrapers and stunning hotels to its burnished sandy shores, Dubai attracts people from all over the world who want to explore its opulence. Now, Atlantis Resorts is working to make Dubai even fancier. The company announced that it is launching the most ultra-luxury resort in the world. Named Atlantis The Royal, the $1.4bn megaproject will be located on Palm Island and it’s scheduled to open in October 2022. Atlantis Resorts is a subsidiary of Kerzner International, a global developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences.
