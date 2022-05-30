ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what's open and closed on Memorial Day 2022

By Ramishah Maruf
 3 days ago
Many businesses, government offices and schools will be closed on Monday, May 30 because of Memorial Day — a federal holiday honoring members of the US armed forces who have died serving the country. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of...

#Memorial Day#Us Postal Service#Parade#The Us Postal Service#Ups#The Federal Reserve Bank#Target#Costco Wholesale
