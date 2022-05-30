8 tips for starting to build your first board of directors

The pandemic offered people many lessons. We learned a lot during the pandemic. We learned that employees and their managers can work from different locations and still get work done. We learned many employees, even though they often don’t get rewarded with the highest salaries, are willing to work through incredibly difficult conditions to keep the rest of us safe and fed. Now that we’re settling into the new world of work (fingers crossed), the topic of what do to with performance management is gaining attention again, as it should. Despite our best efforts and intentions, the traditional approach to performance management has failed managers, employees and our organizations. Most of today’s performance management approaches, no matter what we call them, are often complex, emotionally burdensome, and time consuming, resulting in the most dreaded task we have to do at work. But before you assume that one approach or another is right for your organization, it might be helpful to think beyond the headlines and consider the challenges of the core tenants of the traditional approach to performance “management.”

