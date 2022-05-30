Report: Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel Plan to Offload Marcos Alonso Amid Barcelona Interest

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel are planning to sell Marcos Alonso this summer amid interest from Barcelona, according to reports.

The defender has attracted interest from his home country and could be set for an exit this summer.

As per the Athletic , Chelsea plan to offload Alonso this summer after six years in London.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The report continues to confirm that Alonso is wanted by Barcelona this summer as Emerson Palmieri will return to play a role as back-up to Ben Chilwell.

Recent reports have stated that Alonso's agent is set to hold talks with Chelsea over his client's future as the Spaniard informed the club he wishes to leave this summer but not yet handed in a formal transfer request.

Alonso's agent was also reportedly in London to speak to the Chelsea board regarding his future in May but it is unclear as to whether a decision has been made.

Todd Boehly's consortium are set to be confirmed officially as the next owners of Chelsea as they plan a rebuild of Tuchel's squad.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking on the upcoming transfer window , the Chelsea head coach said: " Players are going out. We are rebuilding.

" This is always challenging but we are up for the challenge. I don’t know where we are from day one. What I can promise is that I will be here if I can promise that! I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what.

" We will still work for Chelsea and I refuse to think of negative scenarios. We will be competitive, on which level we will see."

It remains to be seen as to whether Alonso will be part of this rebuild, with everything pointing towards an exit this summer.

