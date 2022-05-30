ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Nestle CEO does not see 'significant' baby formula shortages outside U.S.

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyTG6_0fumFTPg00

ZURICH, May 30 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) does not expect "significant infant formula shortages" in other markets the Swiss food maker serves outside the United States, Chief Executive Mark Schneider said in an interview Monday.

"This was very much a domestic situation caused by the outage of a large facility in the U.S.," Schneider said, after a shortage hit the U.S. market. "It's not like we're taking this away from other consumers elsewhere - we had the product."

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Additional reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Baby Formula#Nestle Ceo#Zurich#Swiss
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Joel Eisenberg

Will Coca-Cola Be Discontinued in 2022?

Coca-Cola Company surprised industry analysts when they eliminated nearly half of their brand holdings in 2020 due to underperformance, leading to questions about the health of their leading product.
Daily Mail

Australian farmers are forced to dump truckloads of avocados in rubbish tips despite food price rises surging across the country

Thousands of avocados are being dumped in rubbish tips because Covid lockdowns created a massive surplus, despite Aussies battling with surging food prices. Jan De Lai from Atherton, North Queensland, shared photos of the discarded avocados after finding thousands of them dumped at her local tip. 'Truck loads of avocados...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daniella Cressman

Cow Milk Can Briefly Substitute for Baby Formula

Disclaimer: I am not a healthcare professional. Please speak to a doctor before making any decisions concerning your baby. Mothers across the nation are distraught due to the massive shortage of baby formula on shelves in stores across America: It's hard to buy any products right now, but even switching brands can affect an infant's health in a negative manner, especially if they are allergic to certain ingredients.
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy