"Crying Like He Did Comes From Within" - Manchester City Star Discusses Pep Guardiola and Premier League Glory

Rodri has stated Manchester City's heroic Premier League title win against Aston Villa felt more special than his first league triumph, as the midfielder heaped praise on Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain in a new interview.

Pep Guardiola broke down and embraced his backroom staff members and close confidantes as Michael Oliver blew the full-time whistle at the Etihad Stadium after a roller-coaster ride that saw Manchester City steal the Premier League title with three goals in the space of six minutes late on.

Trailing by two goals to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa with less than 15 minutes left on the clock, the Blues halved the deficit through Ilkay Gundogan, who headed in from Raheem Sterling's cross into the box shortly after the pair came on.

Rodri, who salvaged his side many times over the course of the league campaign, squared proceedings with a well-placed finish past Rob Olsen after some impressive footwork on the left side by Oleksandr Zinchenko to restore a sense of hope amongst the crowd.

Gundogan completed the turnaround by being in the right place at the right time when Kevin De Bruyne won the ball back for the hosts and fizzed it in for the Germany international to tap home and send the stadium into absolute pandemonium.

Just days after the drama unfolded in Manchester, Rodri said: "It was a special celebration. It is the first time that I was able to celebrate a Premier League with people, because the previous one (2020/21) with COVID-19 issues was not the same," in an interview with Spanish newspaper AS .

"I remember the final whistle and how the fans jumped onto the pitch. I told my colleagues, 'When the years go by and we look back, we will realize that it was a unique moment'.

"It had it all - winning my second Premier League, winning four of the last five (league titles) and also winning it against the best Liverpool side in history."

Rodri, who amassed 46 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side last term, paid tribute to the incredible squad formed by the club's sporting director Txiki Begiristain as well as the structure of the club from top to bottom.

"It is an honor to be part of this great team that Txiki Begiristain has created," the 25-year-old added.

"Conquering the Premier League is the reward for a great effort in every way. It is the most brutal competition there is. Winning the title was coupled with how we won it.

"It seemed that we were losing all the work of nine months (when City were 2-0 down to Villa). We were done. That is why after the comeback people ended up crying - it was euphoric."

Finally, the Spain international lauded Pep Guardiola and his efforts for the past nine months and revealed he saw the Catalan dancing in celebration as his side managed to retain the league for the second time since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

Rodri said: "I had seen Guardiola dancing, but only a few strokes! Crying like he did comes from inside you. He epitomises what it costs to win.

"We have had to amass 93 points to be champions; the other time it was 98. Liverpool lost two games in the entire Premier League season, we were defeated just thrice. We knew that whoever played would be left without a title, it was very hard."

