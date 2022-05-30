"Crying Like He Did Comes From Within" - Manchester City Star Discusses Pep Guardiola and Premier League Glory
Rodri has stated Manchester City's heroic Premier League title win against Aston Villa felt more special than his first league triumph, as the midfielder heaped praise on Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain in a new interview.
Pep Guardiola broke down and embraced his backroom staff members and close confidantes as Michael Oliver blew the full-time whistle at the Etihad Stadium after a roller-coaster ride that saw Manchester City steal the Premier League title with three goals in the space of six minutes late on.
Trailing by two goals to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa with less than 15 minutes left on the clock, the Blues halved the deficit through Ilkay Gundogan, who headed in from Raheem Sterling's cross into the box shortly after the pair came on.
Rodri, who salvaged his side many times over the course of the league campaign, squared proceedings with a well-placed finish past Rob Olsen after some impressive footwork on the left side by Oleksandr Zinchenko to restore a sense of hope amongst the crowd.
Finally, the Spain international lauded Pep Guardiola and his efforts for the past nine months and revealed he saw the Catalan dancing in celebration as his side managed to retain the league for the second time since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016.
Rodri said: "I had seen Guardiola dancing, but only a few strokes! Crying like he did comes from inside you. He epitomises what it costs to win.
"We have had to amass 93 points to be champions; the other time it was 98. Liverpool lost two games in the entire Premier League season, we were defeated just thrice. We knew that whoever played would be left without a title, it was very hard."
