1 dead after car hits semi-truck in Lorain County

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 57-year-old man died after crashing his Corvette into a utility pole on Clague Road. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on May 30 near St. Bernadette’s Church. Westlake police said the driver, Michael Polivka, died from his injuries at University Hospitals St. John Medical...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Scio, Ohio man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Union Township early Wednesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Derrick Easlick was driving a Ford Ranger westbound on US 250 when he went left-of-center while going around a curve. According to troopers,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old dirt bike rider was seriously injured after he rear-ended a SUV on the city’s East side. According to police, the rider, whose name is not being released, was doing a wheelie at the time of the accident. Officers said the crash happened on...
MEDINA, Ohio — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, more than 26,000 'enforcement contacts' were made during the recent Memorial Day weekend reporting period. One of those contacts made a particular impression on the OSHP. A motorcycle operator was clocked for travelling at 147 miles per hour in...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - EMS rushed a man to MetroHealth Medical Center early Wednesday after he was hurt in a fire on the city’s West side. Cleveland firefighters were called out to a home in the 2100 block of W. 78th Street just before 1 a.m. According to firefighters,...
Isaiah Ward, 30, of Idlewood Avenue, was cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol after a car he was driving ended up wedged between two houses about 6 a.m. in the 1700 block of Eden Lane.
PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Criminal charges were pressed against the suspect accused of burglarizing a Painesville Township home on May 28, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Sgt. Musleh said deputies were dispatched to the residence on Madison Avenue for a burglary in progress at 2:12 a.m. with...
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said detectives need help identifying the suspect accused of breaking and entering into cars in Perry Township. Deputies responded to Larchview Drive on May 18 for the report, according to LCSO. LCSO said this pictured man entered the property...
EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police detectives say a 46-year-old man was shot several times and killed over the weekend. According to police, several people called around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday about shots being fired near 19219 Euclid Avenue. When officers responded to the area, they found Eric Dewon Mitchell in the vestibule area of the […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A chase into Cleveland ended in a crash and hours-long standoff overnight. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers from Euclid chased a vehicle across citylines. The chase ended at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday with a crash near the intersection of East 144th Street and St. Clair Avenue.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman told police that she accidentally shot her mother Tuesday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Frances Black, 87, of Cleveland was shot by her 54-year-old daughter about 5:40 a.m. at a residence on East 151st Street, near Bartlett Avenue, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 37-year-old Lorain woman was killed early Monday morning and four other people were injured when their car crashed into a tractor trailer, according to the State Highway Patrol. Ashley Brown, who was driving a 2022 Toyota Camry, was pronounced dead at the scene on...
