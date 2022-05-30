ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

1 dead after car hits semi-truck in Lorain County

cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

www.cleveland19.com

cleveland19.com

Driver dies after crashing into utility pole in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 57-year-old man died after crashing his Corvette into a utility pole on Clague Road. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on May 30 near St. Bernadette’s Church. Westlake police said the driver, Michael Polivka, died from his injuries at University Hospitals St. John Medical...
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Pick-up driver dies in crash in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Scio, Ohio man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Union Township early Wednesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Derrick Easlick was driving a Ford Ranger westbound on US 250 when he went left-of-center while going around a curve. According to troopers,...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain woman dies in two-vehicle crash

A 37-year-old Lorain woman died in a two-vehicle crash May 30 on state Route 57 near Interstate 90 in Elyria Township, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ashley L. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. At 5:12 a.m., the Highway Patrol...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Man injured in Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - EMS rushed a man to MetroHealth Medical Center early Wednesday after he was hurt in a fire on the city’s West side. Cleveland firefighters were called out to a home in the 2100 block of W. 78th Street just before 1 a.m. According to firefighters,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for breaking and entering into cars in Perry Township, sheriff says

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said detectives need help identifying the suspect accused of breaking and entering into cars in Perry Township. Deputies responded to Larchview Drive on May 18 for the report, according to LCSO. LCSO said this pictured man entered the property...
PERRY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Euclid detectives investigate after man shot, killed

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police detectives say a 46-year-old man was shot several times and killed over the weekend. According to police, several people called around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday about shots being fired near 19219 Euclid Avenue. When officers responded to the area, they found Eric Dewon Mitchell in the vestibule area of the […]
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Daughter fatally shoots mother in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood; death may have been accidental, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman told police that she accidentally shot her mother Tuesday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Frances Black, 87, of Cleveland was shot by her 54-year-old daughter about 5:40 a.m. at a residence on East 151st Street, near Bartlett Avenue, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CLEVELAND, OH

