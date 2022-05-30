Oklahoma Softball: Meet OU's Opponents at the 2022 WCWS

Only seven more teams stand between Oklahoma and the program's sixth National Championship in Oklahoma City.

Meet the other seven participants in the 2022 Women's College World Series as the Sooners look to defend their 2021 crown.

Danielle Williams has starred all year as the key veteran leader for the Northwestern Wildcats Photo via Northwestern Athletics

Northwestern Wildcats: 45-11

Coach: Kate Drohan (656-385-1)

Team Batting Average: .304

Team ERA: 2.64

Ace in the Circle: Danielle Williams

Northwestern’s veteran leader, Danielle Williams returned this year and was named the Big 10 Pitcher of the Year. An impressive 31-4 on the year, Williams enters Oklahoma City with an ERA of 1.86, fresh off of firing the Wildcats to the Women’s College World Series with some resilient performances in the Tempe Super Regional against Arizona State. Williams, like many of the seniors on this Northwestern team, began her career with a loss to the Sooners in the 2019 Norman Super Regional

Player to Watch: Rachel Lewis

The Big 10 Player of the Year, Rachel Lewis has blasted an impressive 22 home runs to lead the way for Northwestern. Lewis has started every single game this year fo the Wildcats, and also leads the team in slugging percentage (.828), walks drawn (43) and on-base percentage (.495).

Texas coach Mike White returns to Oklahoma City after his controversial exit during the 2022 Big 12 Softball Tournament Sarah Phipps / The Oklahoman-USA Today Network

Texas Longhorns: 43-19-1

Coach: Mike White (591-164-2)

Team Batting Average: .309

Team ERA: 3.07

Ace in the Circle: Hailey Dolcini

Posting a 22-10 record on the season, Texas pitcher Hailey Dolcini is just one of two pitchers in the nation to record a win against the Sooners this season. Across her two starts against Oklahoma, Dolcini only surrendered five total runs, by far the best job done all year against Oklahoma’s explosive offense. Dolcini has been fantastic throughout the NCAA Tournament, helping the Longhorns upset Washington in the Seattle Regional before Texas beat the Arkansas Razorbacks to get to Oklahoma City. Dolcini carries a 2.19 ERA headed into the WCWS.

Player to Watch: Janae Jefferson

A unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection, Janae Jefferson leads Texas in batting average (.431) and slugging percentage (.649), and she’s second on the team in stolen bases (16) and third on the team in RBIs (33). A steady glove in the field as well, Jefferson holds it down in the Longhorns infield, posting a fielding percentage of .960.

Briana Perez has launched 10 home runs for the UCLA Bruins this season Michael Chow / The Republic-Phoenix

UCLA Bruins: 48-8

Coach: Kelly Inouye-Perez (717-188-1)

Team Batting Average: .324

Team ERA: 1.38

Ace in the Circle: Megan Faraimo

UCLA has two elite arms in Holly Azevedo and Megan Faraimo, but Faraimo got the nod for Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year in 2022. Faraimo is 22-4 on the year, entering the WCWS with a 1.70 ERA. A strikeout specialist, Faraimo has fanned 278 batters while only allowing 34 walks in 181 2/3 innings of work this year.

Player to Watch: Briana Perez

UCLA’s most experienced player in the postseason, Briana Perez won Pac 12 Defensive Player of the Year this season to go along with her exploits at the plate. Perez’s .393 batting average was second on the team and the second best in the conference, as she smacked 33 extra-base hits this year.

Skylar Wallace is the offensive engine for her Florida Gators Photo via Florida Athletics

Florida Gators: 48-17

Coach: Tim Walton (1,010-263)

Team Batting Average: .317

Team ERA: 2.36

Ace in the Circle: Natalie Lugo

Florida platoons its pitchers, handing three different players over 70 innings of work. Natalie Lugo has the lowest ERA of those three, posting a 1.98 mark in 77 2/3 innings of work this year. Elizabeth Hightower leads the way with 163 2/3 innings pitched this year, but she enters Oklahoma City with an ERA of 2.44.

Player to Watch: Skylar Wallace

Florida’s only All-SEC First Team honoree, Skylar Wallace leads the Gators in almost every major offensive category. Wallace paces her team in batting average (.406), home runs (eight), RBIs (53), total bases (117) and slugging percentage (.669) this season.

Frankie Hammoude led the way this season, and was an All-Pac 12 First Team selection for the Oregon State Beavers in 2022 Photo via Oregon State Athletics

Oregon State: 39-20

Coach: Laura Berg (243-230-1)

Team Batting Average: .274

Team ERA: 2.33

Ace in the Circle: Mariah Mazon

Named to the All-Pac 12 First Team, Mariah Mazon leads the charge for the Beavers in the circle. Mazon struck out 220 batters in 184 innings of action, only allowing 38 walks en route to posting a 2.05 ERA this season. Mazon is holding opponents to a batting average of .192 and has only given up 17 home runs in 28 appearances.

Player to Watch: Frankie Hammoude

Oregon State’s other All-Pac 12 First Team honoree is slugger Frankie Hammoude. Hammoude paces the Beavers with 15 home runs, also posting a team-high .386 batting average and .508 on-base percentage. Despite the power, Hammoude only has eight doubles and no triples this year, but she makes up for it with her patience at the plate, drawing 37 walks this season.

Kelly Maxwell has anchored one of the best pitching staffs in the country this year for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls Nathan J. Fish / The Oklahoman-USA Today Network

Oklahoma State Cowgirls: 46-12

Coach: Kenny Gajewski (267-119)

Team Batting Average: .295

Team ERA: 1.84

Ace in the Circle: Kelly Maxwell

Oklahoma State’s ace has taken her game to another level in 2022. Maxwell’s stellar season saw her named Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year alongside Oklahoma’s Jordy Bahl. Maxwell leads the Cowgirls in ERA (1.16), appearances (32), innings pitched (169), strikeouts (279) and opposing team’s batting average (.141) as she’s helped fire the Cowgirls back to Oklahoma City for the third consecutive NCAA Tournament.

Player to Watch: Miranda Elish

A stud pitcher in her own right, a late-season injury has limited Miranda Elish’s production to just her offense. Despite being limited, Elish is still one of the most impactful players on OSU’s roster. She leads the Cowgirls in slugging percentage (.605) and on-base percentage (.457) while also boasting Oklahoma State’s second best batting average (.351) while driving in 31 runs this year.

Arizona's Allie Skaggs rates in the top 10 nationally with 24 home runs this season Photo via Arizona Athletics

Arizona Wildcats: 38-20

Coach: Caitlin Lowe (38-20)

Team Batting Average: .325

Team ERA: 3.75

Ace in the Circle: Hanah Bowen

All three Arizona pitchers have seen at least 77 innings of action this year, but Hana Bowen is the team’s strikeout specialist. Bowen has sat down 107 opposing batters this year, holding opponents to a .256 batting average while rolling into the WCWS with a 3.67 ERA. The Wildcat pitcher has been known to give up the long ball, however, as she’s allowed 26 home runs off of her this season.

Player to Watch: Allie Skaggs

Sophomore second baseman Allie Skaggs brings game-changing power to the Arizona lineup. The All-Pac 12 Second Team selection has launched 24 homers this year, posting a batting average of .371 and an on-base percentage of .460. Skaggs has also proved to be patient at the plate, drawing 26 walks on the season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network !

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.