Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Softball: Meet OU's Opponents at the 2022 WCWS

By Ryan Chapman
 2 days ago

Only seven more teams stand between Oklahoma and the program's sixth National Championship in Oklahoma City.

Meet the other seven participants in the 2022 Women's College World Series as the Sooners look to defend their 2021 crown.

Danielle Williams has starred all year as the key veteran leader for the Northwestern Wildcats

Photo via Northwestern Athletics

Northwestern Wildcats: 45-11

Coach: Kate Drohan (656-385-1)

Team Batting Average: .304

Team ERA: 2.64

Ace in the Circle: Danielle Williams

Northwestern’s veteran leader, Danielle Williams returned this year and was named the Big 10 Pitcher of the Year. An impressive 31-4 on the year, Williams enters Oklahoma City with an ERA of 1.86, fresh off of firing the Wildcats to the Women’s College World Series with some resilient performances in the Tempe Super Regional against Arizona State. Williams, like many of the seniors on this Northwestern team, began her career with a loss to the Sooners in the 2019 Norman Super Regional

Player to Watch: Rachel Lewis

The Big 10 Player of the Year, Rachel Lewis has blasted an impressive 22 home runs to lead the way for Northwestern. Lewis has started every single game this year fo the Wildcats, and also leads the team in slugging percentage (.828), walks drawn (43) and on-base percentage (.495).

Texas coach Mike White returns to Oklahoma City after his controversial exit during the 2022 Big 12 Softball Tournament

Sarah Phipps / The Oklahoman-USA Today Network

Texas Longhorns: 43-19-1

Coach: Mike White (591-164-2)

Team Batting Average: .309

Team ERA: 3.07

Ace in the Circle: Hailey Dolcini

Posting a 22-10 record on the season, Texas pitcher Hailey Dolcini is just one of two pitchers in the nation to record a win against the Sooners this season. Across her two starts against Oklahoma, Dolcini only surrendered five total runs, by far the best job done all year against Oklahoma’s explosive offense. Dolcini has been fantastic throughout the NCAA Tournament, helping the Longhorns upset Washington in the Seattle Regional before Texas beat the Arkansas Razorbacks to get to Oklahoma City. Dolcini carries a 2.19 ERA headed into the WCWS.

Player to Watch: Janae Jefferson

A unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection, Janae Jefferson leads Texas in batting average (.431) and slugging percentage (.649), and she’s second on the team in stolen bases (16) and third on the team in RBIs (33). A steady glove in the field as well, Jefferson holds it down in the Longhorns infield, posting a fielding percentage of .960.

Briana Perez has launched 10 home runs for the UCLA Bruins this season

Michael Chow / The Republic-Phoenix

UCLA Bruins: 48-8

Coach: Kelly Inouye-Perez (717-188-1)

Team Batting Average: .324

Team ERA: 1.38

Ace in the Circle: Megan Faraimo

UCLA has two elite arms in Holly Azevedo and Megan Faraimo, but Faraimo got the nod for Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year in 2022. Faraimo is 22-4 on the year, entering the WCWS with a 1.70 ERA. A strikeout specialist, Faraimo has fanned 278 batters while only allowing 34 walks in 181 2/3 innings of work this year.

Player to Watch: Briana Perez

UCLA’s most experienced player in the postseason, Briana Perez won Pac 12 Defensive Player of the Year this season to go along with her exploits at the plate. Perez’s .393 batting average was second on the team and the second best in the conference, as she smacked 33 extra-base hits this year.

Skylar Wallace is the offensive engine for her Florida Gators

Photo via Florida Athletics

Florida Gators: 48-17

Coach: Tim Walton (1,010-263)

Team Batting Average: .317

Team ERA: 2.36

Ace in the Circle: Natalie Lugo

Florida platoons its pitchers, handing three different players over 70 innings of work. Natalie Lugo has the lowest ERA of those three, posting a 1.98 mark in 77 2/3 innings of work this year. Elizabeth Hightower leads the way with 163 2/3 innings pitched this year, but she enters Oklahoma City with an ERA of 2.44.

Player to Watch: Skylar Wallace

Florida’s only All-SEC First Team honoree, Skylar Wallace leads the Gators in almost every major offensive category. Wallace paces her team in batting average (.406), home runs (eight), RBIs (53), total bases (117) and slugging percentage (.669) this season.

Frankie Hammoude led the way this season, and was an All-Pac 12 First Team selection for the Oregon State Beavers in 2022

Photo via Oregon State Athletics

Oregon State: 39-20

Coach: Laura Berg (243-230-1)

Team Batting Average: .274

Team ERA: 2.33

Ace in the Circle: Mariah Mazon

Named to the All-Pac 12 First Team, Mariah Mazon leads the charge for the Beavers in the circle. Mazon struck out 220 batters in 184 innings of action, only allowing 38 walks en route to posting a 2.05 ERA this season. Mazon is holding opponents to a batting average of .192 and has only given up 17 home runs in 28 appearances.

Player to Watch: Frankie Hammoude

Oregon State’s other All-Pac 12 First Team honoree is slugger Frankie Hammoude. Hammoude paces the Beavers with 15 home runs, also posting a team-high .386 batting average and .508 on-base percentage. Despite the power, Hammoude only has eight doubles and no triples this year, but she makes up for it with her patience at the plate, drawing 37 walks this season.

Kelly Maxwell has anchored one of the best pitching staffs in the country this year for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Nathan J. Fish / The Oklahoman-USA Today Network

Oklahoma State Cowgirls: 46-12

Coach: Kenny Gajewski (267-119)

Team Batting Average: .295

Team ERA: 1.84

Ace in the Circle: Kelly Maxwell

Oklahoma State’s ace has taken her game to another level in 2022. Maxwell’s stellar season saw her named Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year alongside Oklahoma’s Jordy Bahl. Maxwell leads the Cowgirls in ERA (1.16), appearances (32), innings pitched (169), strikeouts (279) and opposing team’s batting average (.141) as she’s helped fire the Cowgirls back to Oklahoma City for the third consecutive NCAA Tournament.

Player to Watch: Miranda Elish

A stud pitcher in her own right, a late-season injury has limited Miranda Elish’s production to just her offense. Despite being limited, Elish is still one of the most impactful players on OSU’s roster. She leads the Cowgirls in slugging percentage (.605) and on-base percentage (.457) while also boasting Oklahoma State’s second best batting average (.351) while driving in 31 runs this year.

Arizona's Allie Skaggs rates in the top 10 nationally with 24 home runs this season

Photo via Arizona Athletics

Arizona Wildcats: 38-20

Coach: Caitlin Lowe (38-20)

Team Batting Average: .325

Team ERA: 3.75

Ace in the Circle: Hanah Bowen

All three Arizona pitchers have seen at least 77 innings of action this year, but Hana Bowen is the team’s strikeout specialist. Bowen has sat down 107 opposing batters this year, holding opponents to a .256 batting average while rolling into the WCWS with a 3.67 ERA. The Wildcat pitcher has been known to give up the long ball, however, as she’s allowed 26 home runs off of her this season.

Player to Watch: Allie Skaggs

Sophomore second baseman Allie Skaggs brings game-changing power to the Arizona lineup. The All-Pac 12 Second Team selection has launched 24 homers this year, posting a batting average of .371 and an on-base percentage of .460. Skaggs has also proved to be patient at the plate, drawing 26 walks on the season.

Hey, NCAA: It’s Unfair Oklahoma Softball Gets Home Field Advantage Every WCWS

I’ve got a bone to pick with the NCAA, and it lies in Oklahoma City. That’s where the Women’s College World Series is played every year in USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, and quite frankly it simply isn’t fair. It isn’t fair that the Oklahoma Sooners — who, by the way have been one of the greatest teams of all time this year — get to waltz some 30 minutes up the road into what’s essentially become OU’s second softball stadium to play in front of a home crowd every year. They’ll do that once again this year when the tournament opens play on Thursday.
Oklahoma State, Texas Lead Big 12 Odds to Win NCAA College World Series

With the College Baseball World Series set to get underway this week, oddsmakers have updated the boards on who is considered the favorites to win it all in Omaha next month. As they have been for several weeks, the Tennessee Volunteers are at the top of the list with 5/2 odds to take home the title, followed by Oregon State, who comes in at 6/1.
Oklahoma, Texas Reportedly Participating In SEC Schedule Decisions

Oklahoma and Texas won't join the SEC until 2025, but the Big 12 programs are reportedly involved in conversations with their future conference. According to Matt Hayes of Saturday Down South, the two schools are partaking in "lengthy discussions" related to the SEC's scheduling. Those talks include settling on a number of in-conference games per season, possibly rotating opponents, and deciding whether to scrap divisions.
Wrestling Reveals Completed Locker Room Renovations

Oklahoma State announced plans to renovate the wrestling program’s locker rooms last September. The locker room has since been completed, and on Tuesday, the program revealed photos of the renovations. It’s highlighted by a large mural of the five All-Americans from the 2021 NCAA Tournament, cafeteria tables, a lounging...
Three Restaurants All Claims To Be Oklahoma’s Oldest

Since we're technically on a kick of "oldest" things in Oklahoma today, it's only fair we talk about restaurants in the Sooner State. Keep in mind, as Oklahoma is young in terms of statehood, we don't have the rich history of New England and its 300-plus-year-old restaurants... but on the bright side, there are some old restaurants and eateries here, three of which all claim to be the oldest.
How Two Queer-Owned Restaurant Groups Are Thriving in Oklahoma

A decade ago, Oklahoma City’s queer scene consisted of a few gay bars and longstanding gay institution Hotel Habana (since renamed the District) squeezed into the 39th Street Entertainment District. Then 84 Hospitality and Humankind Hospitality, two of Oklahoma City’s most prolific restaurant groups that just so happen to be queer-owned, went on expansive tears across OKC. While the city’s LGBTQ community hasn’t yet achieved the national recognition of loud-and-proud hubs like the Mission in San Francisco or Chicago’s Northalsted, these two groups have quickly grown into local powerhouses — and their rise could offer a blueprint for building queer restaurant communities elsewhere.
